nationalparkstraveler.org
Ferry Service Has Resumed At Dry Tortugas National Park
Concession-operated ferry service to Dry Tortugas National Park resumed Monday after engineers inspected the storm-damaged dock on Garden Key and determined it is safe to partially reopen. Visitors should check concessions websites or call for more information on availability. Fort Jefferson remains closed beyond the fort entrance and visitor center...
Cartwright: Bill would boost extreme weather prep
FORTY FORT — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday said he is introducing legislation this week that would improve government readiness for
