nationalparkstraveler.org

Ferry Service Has Resumed At Dry Tortugas National Park

Concession-operated ferry service to Dry Tortugas National Park resumed Monday after engineers inspected the storm-damaged dock on Garden Key and determined it is safe to partially reopen. Visitors should check concessions websites or call for more information on availability. Fort Jefferson remains closed beyond the fort entrance and visitor center...
