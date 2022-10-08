Read full article on original website
Related
gousfbulls.com
USF Men’s Soccer Closes Out Its Nonconference Slate Against Stetson on Wednesday
TAMPA (Oct. 11, 2022) – The University of South Florida men's soccer team continues its three-match homestand on Wednesday when Stetson visits Corbett Stadium for the Bulls' final nonconference match of the season. Kick-off against the Hatters is at 7 p.m. and can be seen live on ESPN+. South...
gousfbulls.com
USF's Sal Mazzaferro Named AAC DPOW; Segun Afolabi Earns Honor Roll Recognition
TAMPA (Oct. 10, 2022) – University of South Florida men's soccer standout Salvatore Mazzaferro was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9. In addition, Segun Afolabi was named to The American Weekly Honor Roll. The tandem helped the Bulls to a 1-0-1 record, last week, which included a 2-2 draw at UAB on Oct. 5 and a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 14/21 Tulsa on Sunday.
gousfbulls.com
Women’s Golf finishes third at Dale McNamara Invitational
TAMPA (October 11, 2022) – The University of South Florida women's golf team competed in their penultimate event of the fall season and recorded a second straight third-place finish at the Dale McNamara Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. South Florida finished with a team score of 874 (+10) over 54...
Comments / 0