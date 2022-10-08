TAMPA (Oct. 10, 2022) – University of South Florida men's soccer standout Salvatore Mazzaferro was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9. In addition, Segun Afolabi was named to The American Weekly Honor Roll. The tandem helped the Bulls to a 1-0-1 record, last week, which included a 2-2 draw at UAB on Oct. 5 and a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 14/21 Tulsa on Sunday.

