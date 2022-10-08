Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer tries to put brakes on three-game skid with MSU coming to town
After three straight losses, Ole Miss (9-3-2, 3-3-0 SEC) fell out of the nation's top 25 soccer rankings. And the Rebels have the dubious task of trying to right their ship Thursday night when they host Mississippi State (9-2-3, 3-2-1 SEC). The match is set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network.
Freshman receivers set to help Razorback secondary
The Arkansas secondary has struggled mightily this season, and several injuries have led to the depth outlook changing week-to-week as the Hogs look for answers. With the limited number of scholarship defensive backs available, freshman wide receivers Sam Mbake and Quincey McAdoo have begun practicing at cornerback, and head coach Sam Pittman believes there's room for each to contribute down the stretch of the season.
Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle
Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
2023 four-star Isaac Smith recaps third consecutive Mississippi State game-day visit
247Sports four-star prospect Isaac Smith continues to be a regular visitor to Davis Wade Stadium this fall. During Mississippi State's recent three-game homestand, the 2023 safety from Itawamba AHS was on hand for all three Bulldog victories.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0