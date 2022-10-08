The Arkansas secondary has struggled mightily this season, and several injuries have led to the depth outlook changing week-to-week as the Hogs look for answers. With the limited number of scholarship defensive backs available, freshman wide receivers Sam Mbake and Quincey McAdoo have begun practicing at cornerback, and head coach Sam Pittman believes there's room for each to contribute down the stretch of the season.

