Governor Mike Parson proclaims October ‘Pork Month’ in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed October as Pork Month in the state of Missouri, in recognition of the high-quality pork produced by Missouri pig farmers and their families. Missouri’s pork industry ranks sixth in the nation and contributes nearly $800 million to the state’s economy annually.
Missouri gasoline prices rise 15 cents a gallon
BOSTON, Mass. – Average gasoline prices in Missouri have risen 15.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,940 stations in Missouri. Prices in Missouri are 16.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 54.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Missouri, Louisiana request depositions and add 47 defendants to lawsuit against federal government for alleged collusion with social media companies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Missouri and Louisiana plan to file a motion soon requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
Illinois reports 4.6 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 11,447 new cases of COVID 19 last week compared to 10,945 the previous week, an increase of 502 or nearly 4.6 percent. There were 62 new deaths since the previous week. CDC released data showing that 14 counties in Illinois...
Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen meets Thursday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Thursday in the city hall board room. The meeting will be open to the public. The meeting will be televised live on SteGenTV Channel 991 and the SteGenTV You Tube Channel. The meeting will then be uploaded to the SteGenTV You Tube Channel.
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland celebrates International Day of the Girl by honoring Perryville’s Megan Buchheit of the 2022 Gold Award Class
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Perryville Gold Award Girl Scout Megan Buchheit has earned a national scholarship for creating lasting change for Connection Building. Locally, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland is proud to recognize the seven members of the 2022 Girl Scout Gold Award class who made a sustainable impact, addressing causes they care about in our Missouri Heartland communities.
Ste. Genevieve Elementary School launches Dancing Dragons POWER Group
STE. GENEVIEVE – This year, two teachers at Ste. Genevieve Elementary School: Mrs. Kueker and Mrs. Wibbenmeyer, will lead the POWER group Dancing Dragons at the school. Participating students will learn dance technique and will lead their school in spirit and cheer. The Dancing Dragons will perform at school...
