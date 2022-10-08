JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Missouri and Louisiana plan to file a motion soon requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.

