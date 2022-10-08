ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Oct. 30 declared Weatherization Day in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department’s Weatherization Assistance Program. The program provides cost-effective,...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri

(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Governor Parson proclaims Oct. 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses. Missouri’s Weatherization...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials

There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources Center#The U S Drought Monitor
sgfcitizen.org

Could women seeking election turn Springfield entirely blue?

Against a backdrop of a national campaign season in which Republicans hope to shake up Washington, D.C., Greene County may be forging its own path. In the first general election since the redrawing of state legislative districts by a Republican-held legislature in Jefferson City, Springfield Democrats hope to capitalize within new district lines that could potentially work in their favor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kwos.com

Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday; Boone County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. It’s one of the 13 Missouri state holidays. Most federal, state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway

(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
Awesome 92.3

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri

I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List

Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
ROCHEPORT, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 11th, 2022

(St. Louis) -- A Washington University professor and two other economists have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics for research into banking and financial crises. Philip Dybvig and a University of Chicago Professor were selected for their 1983 research showing the vulnerability of banks to rumors of collapse, and how governments can avoid that from happening. The other prize winner is former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, on a similar topic dealing specifically with the Great Depression. Dybvig joins 25 other Nobel prize winners affiliated with Washington University.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy