KFVS12
Oct. 30 declared Weatherization Day in Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department’s Weatherization Assistance Program. The program provides cost-effective,...
mymoinfo.com
Drought Conditions Worsen In Missouri
(Jefferson City) Missouri’s drought conditions have grown over the past week from 82-percent to 94-percent of the state impacted. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought intensity also increased, with 30% of the state now experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. Parts of southwest and western Missouri are the driest.
939theeagle.com
Governor Parson: Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1-billion annually to the state’s economy
Missouri’s governor has signed a proclamation recognizing October as pork month. State department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has presented the proclamation to the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA). MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim describes pork as a great value and a versatile product. “If you check...
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson proclaims Oct. 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses. Missouri’s Weatherization...
krcgtv.com
Boone Health reopens a clinic and experts say this could help Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — Today the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico formerly known as Noble Health opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medical clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office manager...
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials
There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
sgfcitizen.org
Could women seeking election turn Springfield entirely blue?
Against a backdrop of a national campaign season in which Republicans hope to shake up Washington, D.C., Greene County may be forging its own path. In the first general election since the redrawing of state legislative districts by a Republican-held legislature in Jefferson City, Springfield Democrats hope to capitalize within new district lines that could potentially work in their favor.
kwos.com
Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday; Boone County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. It’s one of the 13 Missouri state holidays. Most federal, state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.
mymoinfo.com
Landowners Say MODOT Untruthful With Plan To Fix Highway 221 Curves in St. Francois County
(Stono Mountain) A married couple, whose home and farm that is located along a dangerous section of Highway 221 in St. Francois County between Doe Run and Iron Mountain, tells Regional Radio they are being bullied and intimidated by Missouri Department of Transportation officials. Mary and Carl Johnson’s home is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway
(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
suntimesnews.com
Friends of Hawn states it is NOT aligned with NexGen Silica
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Friends of Hawn has released the following news release to counter reports in the community that it has aligned with NexGen Silica, the company which plans to dig an open air silica sand mine in central Ste. Genevieve County. “Almost two weeks ago, the Friends...
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Missouri
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General's probe of university emails criticized for 'invading academic freedom'
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 11th, 2022
(St. Louis) -- A Washington University professor and two other economists have been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics for research into banking and financial crises. Philip Dybvig and a University of Chicago Professor were selected for their 1983 research showing the vulnerability of banks to rumors of collapse, and how governments can avoid that from happening. The other prize winner is former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, on a similar topic dealing specifically with the Great Depression. Dybvig joins 25 other Nobel prize winners affiliated with Washington University.
