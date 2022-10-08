Read full article on original website
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
suntimesnews.com
Lady Jackets Golf sends two girls to Sectionals
Medford and Luthy advance out of IHSA Class 1A Regional; Both compete at Sectionals. CHESTER–The Chester High School Lady Jacket Golf Team competed at the 2022 IHSA Class 1A Regional Golf Tournament on Thursday September 29th. The event was held at Governor’s Run in Carlyle. There were 13...
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $299,500 in Waterloo
The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $299,500 and the next drawing is tonight.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
suntimesnews.com
Max Upchurch’s legacy
STE. GENEVIEVE – The family of Max Upchurch is proud to announce that a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization “The Max Upchurch Excellence Though Scouting Foundation” has been created to honor Max’s Legacy. Max Upchurch proudly displays his Missouri State Diploma. The Max Upchurch Excellence Through Scouting...
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
westkentuckystar.com
Train derails after crash with semi in southern Illinois
A coal train in southern Illinois derailed Saturday when it struck a farm semi in rural Hamilton County. According to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency, the accident occurred about ten miles east of McLeansboro on Miller Store Road. They reported that the cab of the semi was on fire...
suntimesnews.com
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland celebrates International Day of the Girl by honoring Perryville’s Megan Buchheit of the 2022 Gold Award Class
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Perryville Gold Award Girl Scout Megan Buchheit has earned a national scholarship for creating lasting change for Connection Building. Locally, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland is proud to recognize the seven members of the 2022 Girl Scout Gold Award class who made a sustainable impact, addressing causes they care about in our Missouri Heartland communities.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
suntimesnews.com
COSLHS Soil Judging Team competes in contest
EVANSVILLE – The soil judging team from Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School placed 10th out of 13 schools. They judged five different pits. The members had to identify numerous components of the soil, the surrounding area and the slope of the land.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two drivers injured in head on crash on US 50 in Odin
Both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on US 50 in Odin Sunday night. Preliminary information from State Police indicates a car driven by 18-year-old Laci Lashbrook of Centralia was traveling east on US 50 approaching Odin when she crossed the centerline negotiating a curve and struck a Jeep driven by 29-year-old Rayann Mandrell of Centralia head-on in the westbound lane.
suntimesnews.com
St. Vincent Marching Band scores two firsts at SEMO Marching Band Competition
PERRYVILLE – The St. Vincent High School Marching Band came home from the SEMO Marching Band Competition Saturday with two first places trophies and other hardware as well. The band came in first in the 1A/2A Parade Competition and received the Outstanding Music award and the Outstanding Marching award.
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
KFVS12
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of stealing medication from a pharmacy. Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to an area pharmacy on October 8 for a report of stolen medication....
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
