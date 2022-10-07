Read full article on original website
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Kalkine :What caused the BNB crypto hack?
The two largest crypto’s by market cap were looking bruised and battered as they both headed south today. ETH Keeps facing rejection at the $1360 and BTC all week has not been able to peep it’s head above $19600. Today the price of BTC did dip under $19k to $18,999.90 and ETH got as low as $1272 Tuesday 11th Oct. Many countries are introducing CBDC's as more innovation in financial technology is being encouraged by many governments. Watch this video to find out more.
Kalkine: Why Link (ASX:LNK), Gold Road (ASX:GOR) and Tyro (ASX:TYR) are diving today?
In this show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) and Tyro (ASX:TYR). The Australian Sharemarket is trading on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 93.60 points or 1.38 per cent to 6,669.20. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.29 per cent, but is down 10.42 per cent for the last year to date. The ASX All Ordinaries is also trading lower today, dropping 98.00 points or 1.40 per cent to 6,878.10. On the other hand, A-VIX is up sharply today, gaining 0.92 points or 4.90 per cent to 19.78. The index has lost 6.86 per cent for the last five days but has gained 86.12 per cent over the last year to date. All 11 sectors are higher over the previous week along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
Kalkine Media lists five major earnings to watch this week
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) noted a jump of over five per cent in its Q2 FY22 revenue. Delta Air (NYSE: DAL) would report its financial results on October 13, at 10 am EDT. Morgan Stanley and U.S. Bancorp are likely to post their earnings this week. The third quarter earnings...
ASX-listed healthcare companies in focus
The S&P/ASX 200 was up 1.50 points at 12:21 PM AEDT (12 October 2022). Seven out of eleven significant sectors were in the red. The health care sector was 0.82% down today. The Australian stock market benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 is in green today (12 October 2022). It registered a gain of 1.50 points to 6646.50 points at 12:21 PM AEDT. In the last five trading sessions, the index has dropped 2.40%, and in one year, it has lost 8.64%.
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed companies will pay dividends in upcoming months?
Dividends are one of the oldest known forms of investing, and in fact, they provide an important source of income for many investors. They can also offer a way to reinvest profits into a company, which can help it grow over time. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
Why is Proof-of-Stake consensus key to the crypto ecosystem?
Proof-of-Stake system differs from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which uses high-end computers to solve complex algorithms. Proof-of-Stake uses tokens as the unit of account. Under Proof-of-Stake, every validator has the equal opportunity to stake tokens and earn rewards. Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is a consensus mechanism for validating transactions and creating new blocks in...
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) makes a ‘strategic’ investment in Dabble Sports
Australian wagering company, Tabcorp, has secured 20% equity interest in Dabble in an AU$33 million deal. Dabble is a growing wagering brand in Australia. Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced today (10 October 2022) that it has signed a strategic investment deal with Dabble Sports Pty Ltd. Dabble Sports is a rapidly growing, socialised digital wagering platform in Australia.
Kalkine : Can Bitcoin be used as real money?
Bitcoin’s whitepaper calls the cryptocurrency ‘electronic cash’, and there is not a single mention of terms like investment and trading. Over the past years, Bitcoin, alongside altcoins like Dogecoin, has gained recognition as a speculative asset that can be traded over cryptocurrency exchanges. Last year, Tesla announced that the car manufacturer would accept Bitcoin from its customers as a mode of payment. However, this decision was soon withdrawn.
Kalkine: Why Portuguese government is introducing a new cryptocurrency tax?
The Portuguese government issued a report on Monday stating that it plans to introduce a new cryptocurrency tax in 2023. The 450-page report, which looks mainly at macroeconomic policy, contains a small section dedicated to cryptocurrency and states that the government will impose a 28 per cent capital gains tax on cryptocurrency earned within one year.
Kalkine : Should you explore gold during inflation as an hedge?
Hedging is a risk management strategy that is aimed at protecting investments. The technique is used to mitigate various risks and avoid the potential negative impacts. The practice only offsets the risk of losses from other assets. Gold is majorly considered as a lucrative hedge. But is it good enough?
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
What is impacting Sayona's (ASX:SYA) share price today?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.23 each, down 6.25% at 12.31 PM AEDT. The fall in share price might be because of the weakness in the overall materials sector. At 12.32 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 1.06% lower at 15,844.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining...
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
Tyro (ASX:TYR) revises FY23 guidance; here’s how shares are reacting
Tyro has reported a rise of 59% in transaction value processed by its merchants in the first quarter of FY23. The company expects to realise savings of AU$5 million in FY23, driven by the cost reduction program. The company expects to launch new digital onboarding platform in November this year.
What is a bear market & how can investors survive it?
The bear market is when any security notch a loss of 20 per cent or more from its recent highs. The S&P 500 index fell into bear market territory more than 25 times since 1928. The bear market is an unavoidable part of the financial market, which cannot be ignored.
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
