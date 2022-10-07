Read full article on original website
Town of Manteo announces surprise fall edition of the Downtown Market set for October 20
Bummed that the Downtown Market season is over? Don’t pack up those market bags yet! We have fall fever, so we are holding a surprise edition of the Downtown Market this month on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Downtown Manteo will be bursting with activity with the Bluegrass Festival, so why not join in on all the fun!
Holly H. Murphy of Elizabeth City, October 9
Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
2-year-old boy found dead in North Carolina
A 2-year-old boy was in the care of family friends when he died at a home in North Carolina on Friday, the boy's mother said.
Town of Kill Devil Hills announces polling locations for upcoming election
The statewide general election will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. One-stop early voting will be held at the following Kill Devil Hills locations from Thursday, October 20, 2022 to Saturday, November 5, 2022:. Dare County...
Currituck County teacher named NCCAT Career & Technical Teacher of the Year
Missy Swain, from Currituck County Schools, was named the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Career & Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year in a special ceremony at the John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center on the campus of Western Carolina University Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Kitty Hawk Police complete internal investigation following the shooting of a dog
The Town of Kitty Hawk Police Department has completed the Internal Investigation of the shooting of a dog by a Kitty Hawk Police Officer on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4010 Smith Street. This investigation, while not required by North Carolina Law, was initiated by the Town to gather the...
Removal of old N.C.12 ‘S-curves’ begins
RODANTHE – Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 north of Rodanthe known as the “S-curves.”. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge, which opened to traffic July 28.
DA: Actions of officer shooting dog were “warranted and justified”
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A district attorney says the actions of the officer who shot and killed a dog in Kitty Hawk were “warranted and justified.”. The town Tuesday morning released the results of its internal investigation. The officer, who the dog’s owner said was Robert “Mac” Meador, was placed on administrative leave after shooting the animal on October 1.
VB family mistakenly cited for debris, trash in yard after multi-car crash into home
A family member tells 10 On Your Side the citation came in the mail on Saturday but was dated for Thursday, not even 12 hours after the crash.
Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City
Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning.
Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems
Sea-level rise and big storms are hammering coastal communities, causing increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change, and impacts to local infrastructure. Communities along the coast often have their individual, onsite wastewater treatment systems, also called septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are about 1 million homes...
2-year-old boy found dead in Chowan, NC
According to the sheriff's office, last Friday, deputies responded to a home on Virginia Road regarding a missing toddler. Deputies found the child unresponsive.
Road closed after one person killed in multi-car crash in Chesapeake Sunday
Fentress Airfield Road was shut down Sunday night after one person was killed and two others were injured in a multi-car crash in Chesapeake.
Dare Sheriff ramps up fight against human trafficking
County gets $400K grant for regional trafficking task force. Jaclyn Kiene holds a position that the Dare County Sheriff’s Office just created in March of this year. She’s an investigator dedicated to addressing the growing problem of human trafficking in the county. In that role, Kiene — who...
