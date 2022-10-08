GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- A man impersonated a police officer to carry out a robbery early Saturday morning, according to Anne Arundel Police Department. On Oct. 8 around 1 a.m., police with the agency went to the 100 block of Crain Highway N. to investigate the incident. The suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, and claimed to be an undercover police officer, a spokesperson said. The man then requested to see the victim's driver's license. As the victim went to follow these directions, the police impersonator is accused of snatching the wallet, authorities said. The suspect then ran toward Baltimore...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO