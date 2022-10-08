ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
COLUMBIA, MD
#Police Aviation
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at midnight on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Undercover police impersonator tricks driver, steals wallet in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- A man impersonated a police officer to carry out a robbery early Saturday morning, according to Anne Arundel Police Department. On Oct. 8 around 1 a.m., police with the agency went to the 100 block of Crain Highway N. to investigate the incident. The suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, and claimed to be an undercover police officer, a spokesperson said. The man then requested to see the victim's driver's license. As the victim went to follow these directions, the police impersonator is accused of snatching the wallet, authorities said. The suspect then ran toward Baltimore...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

21 displaced, 1 critically injured after fire at Prince George's County home

SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, officials said. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
SEABROOK, MD
Nottingham MD

Rosedale storage container burglarized, assault reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 9 a.m. on Friday, October 7, three individuals followed someone who was leaving a commercial location in the 5600-block of Arnhem Road (21206). When the victim entered an alley, two suspects pointed handguns at him and went through his pockets. No property was taken. A third suspect then appeared, pointed a laser attached to a gun at the victim, and then left the area. No property was taken from the victim.
NOTTINGHAM, MD

