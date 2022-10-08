Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Three Injured Including A CCSO Deputy After Crash In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 4 (800 block of Solomons Island Road) and Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick. Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford...
Mailbox bandits target businesses in Harford County
Police in Harford County are trying to identify a man who cashed a check stolen from the mailbox of a business on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood during a rash of similar crimes.
State to investigate police role in deadly Baltimore crash
The Attorney General's Office will investigate a deadly crash in Baltimore, which claimed the life of a 17-year-old since police were following his vehicle at the time of the accident.
CBS News
Police: Man injured in shooting during marijuana purchase in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - A person was shot during a drug exchange in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police said people met on Consett Court in Severn Sunday night for a marijuana purchase. After a person was paid, they refused to hand over the drugs and instead shot a 22-year-old man...
Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County
A man called for help over the weekend after they were robbed in their car on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager dies in crash in northwest Baltimore, AG investigating police involvement
ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 10): State officials are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old driver in northwest Baltimore. Authorities told 11 News officers were following an SUV with out-of-state license plates in an attempt to investigate around 6:20 p.m. Saturday. A black Honda CR-V crashed at the intersection of Grantley...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Hammer Wielding Mini-Storage Robber Bites, Kicks Maryland Officers During Dramatic Arrest
An alleged hammer-wielding thief is in custody after biting and kicking police officers who were attempting to detain them following a report of a robbery in Glen Burnie, authorities say. Kierra Walston, 26, was arrested after reportedly stealing a phone from a person at the Ritchie Mini Storage site on...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at midnight on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
Person pushed off bike, beaten by robbers for cell phone
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three people jumped someone who was riding a bicycle home from work Friday in Laurel, taking his cell phone from him. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Rd. That’s between Laureldale […]
NBC Washington
Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson
An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
Undercover police impersonator tricks driver, steals wallet in Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- A man impersonated a police officer to carry out a robbery early Saturday morning, according to Anne Arundel Police Department. On Oct. 8 around 1 a.m., police with the agency went to the 100 block of Crain Highway N. to investigate the incident. The suspect approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, and claimed to be an undercover police officer, a spokesperson said. The man then requested to see the victim's driver's license. As the victim went to follow these directions, the police impersonator is accused of snatching the wallet, authorities said. The suspect then ran toward Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Severn woman accused of attacking police officers at Glen Burnie storage facility
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Severn woman was arrested Sunday after authorities said she attacked police officers in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Kierra Walston, 26, faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft and trespassing. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ritchie Mini...
Person in custody after man hit by car In Prince George’s County dies; police investigate as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigate the killing of a man who was hit by a car late Sunday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received a report of a man being hit by a car in the in the 5300 block of Sheriff Rd. […]
21 displaced, 1 critically injured after fire at Prince George's County home
SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, officials said. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
foxbaltimore.com
Another massive brawl is caught on camera inside a Baltimore County school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another violent fight video from a Baltimore County School is circulating on social media. The latest altercation caught on camera is a massive brawl breaking out inside Lansdowne High School. The student taking one of the videos can be heard in shock and screaming, as several...
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
wnav.com
Two People are Dead, Including a Child After Crash Saturday Night on Baltimore-Washington Parkway Near Route 197
Two people have died, including a child, after a two-car crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parky Saturday night. Police say the incident happened near Route 197, in the northbound lanes, at about 9:30 p.m.
Nottingham MD
Rosedale storage container burglarized, assault reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 9 a.m. on Friday, October 7, three individuals followed someone who was leaving a commercial location in the 5600-block of Arnhem Road (21206). When the victim entered an alley, two suspects pointed handguns at him and went through his pockets. No property was taken. A third suspect then appeared, pointed a laser attached to a gun at the victim, and then left the area. No property was taken from the victim.
