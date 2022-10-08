Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods showed up to his own par-3 course at Pebble Beach over the weekend and obviously put on a show
Ever since he crossed the Swilcan Bridge for what may have been the final time at the Open, Tiger Woods hasn't made many public appearances. That is, unless you count him cheering on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open as a highlight. Because of this, Woods has sunk to a...
GolfWRX
TrackMan 4 vs. GCQuad: Full tech breakdown (plus Justin Rose explains why he uses both)
If you walk up and down the range at a PGA Tour event, you’ll notice that nearly every player has a portable launch monitor setup at their practice station. They either have one behind their hitting station, pointing directly down the target line (TrackMan), or in front of them, facing perpendicular to the target line (Foresight Sports GCQuad).
Golf.com
‘Never seen that’: Pro hits 56-yard drive but next shot is even weirder
It’s not every day you see a Tour pro hit a 56-yard tee shot, but in Ashun Wu’s case the shot that followed his bunt of a drive was even more bizarre still. The setting: the second round of the DP World Tour’s Open de España, at Club de Campo Villa, in Madrid, earlier this week. The hole: the par-4, 448-yard 16th. When Wu — a 37-year-old pro from China — arrived on the tee, he was already having an adventurous round, carding five birdies on the front side for a three-under 33 before giving four of those strokes back with consecutive double-bogeys on 12 and 13.
GolfWRX
SPOTTED: Srixon ZX7 Mk II irons
Srixon’s ZX7 irons have been immensely popular with GolfWRXers and fitters alike. The fastest Srixon irons to be put into play by Srixon staffers following their release in January of 2021, the compact, single-piece forged ZX7 irons replaced the iconic Z745. Now, there looks to be a successor to...
GolfWRX
‘You’ll be mad not to consider it’ – Charlie Hull on potential LIV Golf offer
Whilst Greg Norman is fully “locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023,” it wasn’t long ago that LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she was open to engaging in conversation with the LIV league. Norman has...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour winner SLAMS LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau over "CLUELESS" OWGR comments
Four-time PGA Tour winner Steve Flesch has blasted Bryson DeChambeau after hearing him rant about LIV Golf still not receiving Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. LIV Golf last week announced a new 'strategic alliance' with the Dubai-based MENA Tour in a bid to try and get their tournaments recoginsed by the OWGR.
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open?
A look at membership costs for TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
WOTW: Tom Kim’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph in Rose Gold
Tom Kim won his second PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children’s Open this weekend. His final round 66 gave Kim a 3 stroke win over Patrick Cantlay. Kim was presented the crystal trophy and held it high with an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore on his wrist. Audemars...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/11/22): Scotty Cameron inspired by David Duval putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
