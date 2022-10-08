Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives LIVE! at PNC Bank Arts Center

Read full article on original website
Related
MPAC presents Phillip Phillips
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single “Home” in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. Phillip Phillips’ The Where We Came From Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $29-$59.
NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
(NEWARK, NJ) -- A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from over 200 submissions from over 25 countries, these gifted young contestants from around the world represent the next generation of great jazz singers. The Top Five finalists comprise two international singers Kristin Lash of Bratislava, Slovakia, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso of Mexico, and three Manhattanites: Harlem-based Allan Harris and Ekep Nkwelle (originally from Washington, DC), and Lucy Yeghiazaryan (originally from Armavir, Armenia).
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Get Drunk And Rich This “Halloweekend” At Bar A in Belmar, NJ
Bar Anticipation in Belmar, New Jersey is all about bringing the fun, and this Halloween, they have an exciting party event you’re going to want to check out. Not only will it be a fun time with music, drinks, and partying, you can walk away with some major cash. Of course, everyone thinks they have the best Halloween costume every year but are your costume-making skills good enough for this cash prize?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Comedy benefit for NJ father in need
On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
Brook Arts Center Community Players presents "Seussical: The Musical"
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Perry Award-winning Brook Arts Center Community Players will present Seussical: The Musical at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8:00pm. Sunday performances are at 2:00pm. Based on works by Dr. Seuss....
bestofnj.com
Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville Welcomes All
The motto at Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville has always been “Where you’re a stranger only once”. The longstanding Irish sports bar is now past the 40 years in business milestone, with no signs of slowing down. Just like the famous show, Cheers, they pride themselves on learning their customer’s names.
The Flip Side presents "How Was Your Pandemic?"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, presents a performance by The Flip Side, Vivid’s house Improv team, on October 22 at 8:00pm. Masks are optional in the theatre. The Flip Side features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey Repertory Company welcomes Dee Dee Irwin as Managing Director
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep), Long Branch’s award-winning professional theatre, has announced Dee Dee Irwin (she/her) as the new Managing Director effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Irwin will be responsible for audience development, strategic planning, operations, technology, education, marketing and community outreach for the organization.
Submissions Open For Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Submissions for Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open now through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters. Submissions must include a cover letter and one letter of recommendation. Only digital submissions will be accepted and can be sent to wps@centenarystageco.org or via the New Play Exchange (NPX).
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
Shakespeare Theatre's "The Caretaker" is a Gem of A Production
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Caretaker, by Harold Pinter, is a play about a nobly minded pair if London brothers who take in a homeless man and give him a bed in the bedroom of one, food and a chance at a new life as the caretaker of their house. It is a 1960 play and resonates today because homelessness, no matter where you look, is still a major problem in England, and America. In New York City alone, there are 52,000 homeless people, one of the highest totals in years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Open Call for Event Hosts for JC Fridays on December 2nd
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions announces an open call to businesses, artists, and venues to participate in the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 taking place throughout every neighborhood in Jersey City. JC Fridays is a free, quarterly arts festival in Jersey City, beginning in 2006....
trendingwork.com
New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!
Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" returns to Music Mountain Theatre
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- The murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder returns to Music Mountain Theatre from October 14 - 30. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm. This knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit was the most Tony-nominated show of the 2014 season with ten nominations and four wins, including Best Musical.
"Dissolve" to be presented at United Solo Theatre Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Ever woken up beside a stranger? What if it was planned that way? shameless hussy productions presents the critically acclaimed one-woman show Dissolve written by Meghan Gardiner and directed by shameless hussy productions’ co-artistic director Renee Iaci. The play takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 2:00pm as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival. It runs 45 minutes and will be followed by a talkback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
Hoboken Talks: Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner, "Hoboken Whisperers" show us the streets of Hoboken through their eyes
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Join the Hoboken Historical Museum online on Thursday October 13 at 7:00pm for a very special Hoboken Talks as born 'n raised brothers from other mothers Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner walk and talk LIVE. These "Hoboken Whisperers" (don't ask - we promise they'll tell you!!) have stories to tell about every street corner. Who will they bump into? Anything can happen! Mama Johnson Field, anyone?
Brook Arts Center Celebrates the Holiday Season
(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Discover the magic of the theater this holiday season at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, as special holiday events, musicals, and concerts light up the spirit of the season. From Seussical to A Christmas Carol and everything in between, there’s a lot going on this holiday season at the Historic Brook Theater!
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0