ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives LIVE! at PNC Bank Arts Center

By Spotlight Central, Photos by Love Imagery
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Stage

MPAC presents Phillip Phillips

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Since releasing his five-time platinum debut single “Home” in 2012, Phillip Phillips has scored multiple chart-topping albums and taken his expansive brand of earthy, guitar-fueled rock to stages worldwide. Phillip Phillips’ The Where We Came From Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $29-$59.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Announces Top Five Finalists of 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

(NEWARK, NJ) -- A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the top five finalists of the 11th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from over 200 submissions from over 25 countries, these gifted young contestants from around the world represent the next generation of great jazz singers. The Top Five finalists comprise two international singers Kristin Lash of Bratislava, Slovakia, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso of Mexico, and three Manhattanites: Harlem-based Allan Harris and Ekep Nkwelle (originally from Washington, DC), and Lucy Yeghiazaryan (originally from Armavir, Armenia).
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Get Drunk And Rich This “Halloweekend” At Bar A in Belmar, NJ

Bar Anticipation in Belmar, New Jersey is all about bringing the fun, and this Halloween, they have an exciting party event you’re going to want to check out. Not only will it be a fun time with music, drinks, and partying, you can walk away with some major cash. Of course, everyone thinks they have the best Halloween costume every year but are your costume-making skills good enough for this cash prize?
BELMAR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holmdel, NJ
Entertainment
City
Middletown, NJ
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
City
Broadway, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy benefit for NJ father in need

On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
KEYPORT, NJ
bestofnj.com

Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville Welcomes All

The motto at Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville has always been “Where you’re a stranger only once”. The longstanding Irish sports bar is now past the 40 years in business milestone, with no signs of slowing down. Just like the famous show, Cheers, they pride themselves on learning their customer’s names.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Flip Side presents "How Was Your Pandemic?"

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, presents a performance by The Flip Side, Vivid’s house Improv team, on October 22 at 8:00pm. Masks are optional in the theatre. The Flip Side features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu...
SUMMIT, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Ringo
Person
Ed Sullivan
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Carmella
Person
Petula Clark
New Jersey Stage

​​​​​​​New Jersey Repertory Company welcomes Dee Dee Irwin as Managing Director

(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep), Long Branch’s award-winning professional theatre, has announced Dee Dee Irwin (she/her) as the new Managing Director effective October 3, 2022. In her new role, Irwin will be responsible for audience development, strategic planning, operations, technology, education, marketing and community outreach for the organization.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Submissions Open For Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Submissions for Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Women Playwrights Series are open now through November 11, 2022. Plays must be full-length with no prior AEA productions and no more than 7 characters. Submissions must include a cover letter and one letter of recommendation. Only digital submissions will be accepted and can be sent to wps@centenarystageco.org or via the New Play Exchange (NPX).
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Shakespeare Theatre's "The Caretaker" is a Gem of A Production

(MADISON, NJ) -- The Caretaker, by Harold Pinter, is a play about a nobly minded pair if London brothers who take in a homeless man and give him a bed in the bedroom of one, food and a chance at a new life as the caretaker of their house. It is a 1960 play and resonates today because homelessness, no matter where you look, is still a major problem in England, and America. In New York City alone, there are 52,000 homeless people, one of the highest totals in years.
MADISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Performing Arts#Concert#Nj#Italian#Murray The K
trendingwork.com

New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
CLARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" returns to Music Mountain Theatre

(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- The murderous romp filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughs, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder returns to Music Mountain Theatre from October 14 - 30. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm. This knock-'em-dead, uproarious hit was the most Tony-nominated show of the 2014 season with ten nominations and four wins, including Best Musical.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Dissolve" to be presented at United Solo Theatre Festival

(NEW YORK, NY) -- Ever woken up beside a stranger? What if it was planned that way? shameless hussy productions presents the critically acclaimed one-woman show Dissolve written by Meghan Gardiner and directed by shameless hussy productions’ co-artistic director Renee Iaci. The play takes place on Saturday, October 15 at 2:00pm as part of the United Solo Theatre Festival. It runs 45 minutes and will be followed by a talkback.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
New Jersey Stage

Hoboken Talks: Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner, "Hoboken Whisperers" show us the streets of Hoboken through their eyes

(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- Join the Hoboken Historical Museum online on Thursday October 13 at 7:00pm for a very special Hoboken Talks as born 'n raised brothers from other mothers Stu Chirichella and Mike Turner walk and talk LIVE. These "Hoboken Whisperers" (don't ask - we promise they'll tell you!!) have stories to tell about every street corner. Who will they bump into? Anything can happen! Mama Johnson Field, anyone?
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Brook Arts Center Celebrates the Holiday Season

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) -- Discover the magic of the theater this holiday season at the Brook Arts Center in Bound Brook, as special holiday events, musicals, and concerts light up the spirit of the season. From Seussical to A Christmas Carol and everything in between, there’s a lot going on this holiday season at the Historic Brook Theater!
BOUND BROOK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy