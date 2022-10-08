Michael Amante and The Soundtrack of Our Lives LIVE! at PNC Bank Arts Center

Bar Anticipation in Belmar, New Jersey is all about bringing the fun, and this Halloween, they have an exciting party event you’re going to want to check out. Not only will it be a fun time with music, drinks, and partying, you can walk away with some major cash. Of course, everyone thinks they have the best Halloween costume every year but are your costume-making skills good enough for this cash prize?

BELMAR, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO