ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Fake heiress’ released to house arrest, fights deportation

By JENNIFER PELTZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104PUT_0iRPbEfG00
1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said.

Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

“Anna now has her opportunity to demonstrate her commitment to growing and giving back and being a positive impact on those she meets,” Engelmayer said in a statement. “She has hurdles before her, and she will navigate them with strength and determination, using her experiences and lessons learned.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed her release. Sorokin, 31, is fighting deportation to Germany.

She was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers to finance her deluxe lifestyle.

Using the name Anna Delvey, she passed herself off as the daughter of a German diplomat, or an oil baron, and lied about having a $67 million (68 million euro) bankroll overseas to create the impression that she could cover her debts, prosecutors said.

Her trial lawyer said she simply got in over her head as she tried to start a private arts club and had planned to pay up when she could.

The case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” released this year.

After serving three years behind bars, Sorokin was released last year and then detained by immigration authorities. They argue that she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.

An immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while the deportation fight plays out. She is wearing an ankle monitor and had to post a $10,000 bond, provide an address where she’ll stay, and agree not to post on social media.

Her current attorney, Duncan Levin, said Wednesday that Sorokin wants to focus on appealing her conviction.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Scammer Anna Delvey granted bail, if she can find a place to stay

Socialite scammer Anna Delvey could be released from an ICE detention center, but only if the convicted fraudster can find a place to stay, Page Six has learned. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy granted her a $10,000 bond. But Delvey needs to provide a residential address where she will be under “24-hour confinement” for “the duration of her immigration proceedings.” We hear Delvey [aka Anna Sorokin] has the money for bond but is scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention. The judge also ruled that Delvey — who has 1 million Instagram followers — cannot post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Sorokin
Business Insider

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'

Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said "ruling class criminals" use their resources to escape accountability. He told MSNBC that people like Trump escape any serious repercussions while low-level crimes are prosecuted aggressively. "We seem to only hold folks accountable for those low-level crimes where the damage is discrete...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Immigration Enforcement#House Arrest#Heiress#German
KULR8

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
CELEBRITIES
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy