ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in death of woman found in river arrested in OR

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has identified a suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27. According to the KPD, the suspect was known to Ebanez. The suspect was arrested in Oregon on an arrest warrant and...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Intoxicated driver tries to get out of DUI by reporting his wrecked car stolen after ejection from vehicle near Basin City

ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen. On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350 Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
ELTOPIA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man on the run is apprehended

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
Pendleton, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63 left a woman dead Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. to find that a red Ford Focus, was trying to pass a Semi-truck on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another semi-truck. The Ford Focus lost control and left the highway, rolling multiple times.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON

WASCO COUNTY, OR (OCTOBER 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Public’s help wanted in hit and run

PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
PENDLETON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Parklet#Pacific
elkhornmediagroup.com

Upcoming Adams Avenue Closure – La Grande Highschool

LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) STREET CLOSURE INFORMATION – — Event: La Grande High School Homecoming Parade. Date/Time: Friday, October 14, 2022 / 3:30pm – 5pm. Closure Area: Adams Avenue between Hemlock Street & 4th Street. Additional Information: The parade will...
LA GRANDE, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick police search for man accused of stealing from convenience store

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about this subject? He’s accused of stealing several items from a convenience store in the Tri-Cities on Friday night. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the pictured subject allegedly entered a convenience store in their jurisdiction around midnight on October 7, 2022 and stole items from the business.
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Police take down man with stun gun following chase

PENDLETON — Pendleton police arrested a man Sunday, Oct. 9, after a chase that ended when the suspect tried to take a motorcycle and officers shot him with a stun gun. Police Chief Charles Byram reported officers took Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton, into custody on numerous charges, including first-degree burglary.
PENDLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
WALLA WALLA, WA
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Fire Marshal Classifies August Fire at Pendleton Flour Mill as Accidental

The August fire at the Grain Craft Flour Mill in Pendleton has been ruled accidental, according to the Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley. The Oregon State Fire Marshal has completed the fire investigation and has classified it as “undetermined … accidental in nature.”. Over the past eight weeks,...
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy