Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in death of woman found in river arrested in OR
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has identified a suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27. According to the KPD, the suspect was known to Ebanez. The suspect was arrested in Oregon on an arrest warrant and...
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Intoxicated driver tries to get out of DUI by reporting his wrecked car stolen after ejection from vehicle near Basin City
ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen. On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350 Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man on the run is apprehended
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff Ash, Sheriff Bowen, and Sheriff Fish highlights from Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association publishes an Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine quarterly which highlights what is happening in each county from the perspective of the local county sheriff. The fall edition of the Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine with Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash highlights a few...
kptv.com
Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63 left a woman dead Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. to find that a red Ford Focus, was trying to pass a Semi-truck on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another semi-truck. The Ford Focus lost control and left the highway, rolling multiple times.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (OCTOBER 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Public’s help wanted in hit and run
PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elkhornmediagroup.com
Upcoming Adams Avenue Closure – La Grande Highschool
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) STREET CLOSURE INFORMATION – — Event: La Grande High School Homecoming Parade. Date/Time: Friday, October 14, 2022 / 3:30pm – 5pm. Closure Area: Adams Avenue between Hemlock Street & 4th Street. Additional Information: The parade will...
Kennewick police search for man accused of stealing from convenience store
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about this subject? He’s accused of stealing several items from a convenience store in the Tri-Cities on Friday night. According to the Kennewick Police Department, the pictured subject allegedly entered a convenience store in their jurisdiction around midnight on October 7, 2022 and stole items from the business.
Police take down man with stun gun following chase
PENDLETON — Pendleton police arrested a man Sunday, Oct. 9, after a chase that ended when the suspect tried to take a motorcycle and officers shot him with a stun gun. Police Chief Charles Byram reported officers took Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton, into custody on numerous charges, including first-degree burglary.
nbcrightnow.com
Gas leak closes roads, leads to evacuations in Southridge area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A reported gas leak near Plaza Way and 40th Avenue in Kennewick has closed roads and businesses in the area have been evacuated. According to a reporter on scene, a command post has been set up near the Ridgeline roundabout and crews are trying to get the gas turned off by Cascade Natural Gas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla high activates crisis response plan after student dies in crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- According to a social media report, the Walla Walla School District was notified by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning, October, 8, that a student had died in a car crash. The student was a freshman at Walla Walla High School (WWHS). As part...
Brand new Hermiston City Hall opens its doors to the public
HERMISTON, Ore. — The City of Hermiston has a new home base. Doors opened last week, and now anyone can take a look inside the new building. Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said a few years ago, the council had been discussing how to replace City Hall. He said a fire in 2019 made the decision for them.
Chronicle
New Details Emerge in Eviction Efforts and Arrest of Man Accused of Shooting State Patrol Trooper
Investigators say that in the days and weeks before a Washington State Patrol trooper was shot, local police, a neighbor and a property management company were concerned about the potential for violence if Brandon D. O'Neel was evicted. O'Neel, 37, was not home Sept. 22 when deputies arrived to evict...
Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border
PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
23 years later, WSP & Pasco Police honor Trooper who died in line of duty
PASCO, Wash. — It’s been 23 years since Trooper Jim Saunders of the Washington State Patrol was killed while on duty in the Tri-Cities. To honor his life and legacy, people gathered at his memorial in Pasco and paid respects. Trooper Saunders was killed on October 7, 1999,...
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
northeastoregonnow.com
Fire Marshal Classifies August Fire at Pendleton Flour Mill as Accidental
The August fire at the Grain Craft Flour Mill in Pendleton has been ruled accidental, according to the Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley. The Oregon State Fire Marshal has completed the fire investigation and has classified it as “undetermined … accidental in nature.”. Over the past eight weeks,...
EDNPub
Eugene, OR
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.http://eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 1