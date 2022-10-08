The Heartland United Way is accepting inquiries for nonprofit organizations interested in becoming a NEW United Way Community Partner. Those interested in applying, must be a health and human service 501(c)3 organization, located in Hall, Hamilton, Howard or Merrick counties; be governed by a board of directors; annually complete a certified audit; and provide programs with measurable outcomes that improve people’s health, education and/or financial stability.

