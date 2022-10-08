Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska sophomore Lexi Rodriguez has been named the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Rodriguez averaged 6.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s sweeps of Michigan State and No. 24 Michigan this past week. She also had a season-high 25 assists in the Michigan win. View the...
gretnamedia.com
Dragons Save Undefeated Season
The GHS Dragons saved their undefeated record with a thrilling comeback over the Bellevue West Thunderbirds on Sept. 30. Trailing 37-14 in the fourth quarter with six minutes left on the clock, the Dragons scored 26 points to steal a 40-37 win. The Dragons came into the game with a...
NebraskaTV
Big Red Rundown: Nebraska 'playing with confidence' in Rutgers win
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football earns back-to-back Big Ten wins for the first time since 2018, defeating Rutgers 14-13 on Friday night. The NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey of the Saturday Tradition to discuss the Huskers' newfound confidence, what changed in the second half and how these victories help Mickey Joseph's chances at becoming Nebraska's permanent head coach.
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
When Will a Permanent Nebraska Head Football Coach Be Announced?
In a little over a month, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will have to decide who he thinks can best lead the program into the future.
hbsdealer.com
Floor & Decor enters Nebraska
Floor & Decor will open its latest location in Omaha, Neb. The move marks the specialty flooring retailer’s entry into the state. Opening on Oct. 17, the Floor & Decor warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Steve Hatch, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
klkntv.com
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
WOWT
Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
KSNB Local4
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
KETV.com
Two people arrested after 30-minute pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol that spanned three counties
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people were arrested Monday after a 30-minute pursuit that spanned three counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, according to authorities. The Nebraska State...
klkntv.com
Man accused of intimidating police officers with a stick outside Nebraska church
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man armed himself with a large stick when officers approached him Monday. This happened near St. Mary’s Cathedral on South Cedar Street around 3 p.m. Police say Othman Mohamed began swinging the stick around, struck a tree,...
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
