KFVS12
Lutheran Home celebrates 50 years in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Lutheran Home will be celebrating 50 years of service this year. The occasion will be marked with a ribbon cutting and celebration on Thursday, October 13 starting at 3:30 p.m. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone,” said Teresa Brown, Chief Operating Officer. “It...
KFVS12
Check out the free Southern Country Church Tour in Dec.
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Country Church Tour returns in December. The free tour will be December 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Historic Old Hanover Church - 2849 Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau. German service at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
KFVS12
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
suntimesnews.com
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland celebrates International Day of the Girl by honoring Perryville’s Megan Buchheit of the 2022 Gold Award Class
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Perryville Gold Award Girl Scout Megan Buchheit has earned a national scholarship for creating lasting change for Connection Building. Locally, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland is proud to recognize the seven members of the 2022 Girl Scout Gold Award class who made a sustainable impact, addressing causes they care about in our Missouri Heartland communities.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
KFVS12
Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
KFVS12
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police Department modifies retirement system
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for people looking to join their team, and the department is offering a little extra motivation to apply. Cape Girardeau City Council approved unappropriated general funds that were made available by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)...
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
capecentralhigh.com
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV
A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
suntimesnews.com
Friends of Hawn states it is NOT aligned with NexGen Silica
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Friends of Hawn has released the following news release to counter reports in the community that it has aligned with NexGen Silica, the company which plans to dig an open air silica sand mine in central Ste. Genevieve County. “Almost two weeks ago, the Friends...
KFVS12
Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County
KFVS12
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
suntimesnews.com
FFA State President visits Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School
EVANSVILLE, Ill. – Rachel Hood, FFA State President and three section 22 officers: Blake Twenhafel, Lauren Wolter and Cole Bruggeman came to Christ Our Savior for FFA chapter visits. The officers did activities with the FFA members. They did team building and helped students to understand that everyone has...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking
Paducah couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking, deputies say. Detectives seized hundreds of suspected Fentanyl pills and over 5 pounds of marijuana from a West Paducah couples' home. They also found about $16,000 cash.
suntimesnews.com
COSLHS Soil Judging Team competes in contest
EVANSVILLE – The soil judging team from Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School placed 10th out of 13 schools. They judged five different pits. The members had to identify numerous components of the soil, the surrounding area and the slope of the land.
suntimesnews.com
‘Marine Musicians’ to perform at the Perry Park Center Oct. 16
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band, from San Diego California, will be in Perryville at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at the Perry Park Center. This patriotic program, is free and open to the public. The Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band was established for service...
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
