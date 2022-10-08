Read full article on original website
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan.
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante injury, Thiago Silva contract, Rafael Leao interest
Graham Potter spoke about N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao & more at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea facing AC Milan in the Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo to dispute FA charge over fan altercation
Cristiano Ronaldo plans to dispute his FA charge over his altercation with a fan.
Joan Laporta confirms finances behind Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid deal
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms the terms of Antoine Griezmann's sale to Atletico Madrid.
Luis Campos claims Kylian Mbappe has not told PSG of desire to leave
PSG's football advisor Luis Campos claims that Kylian Mbappe has not spoken to him about leaving the club in January.
Bruno Guimaraes admits having summer 'conversation' with Real Madrid
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes speaks about summer transfer interest from Real Madrid.
Newcastle confident over Andrey Santos deal; Vasco da Gama teammate Eguinaldo on radar
Newcastle are in talks with Vasco da Gama over Andrey Santos & have expressed an interest in Eguinaldo as well.
Barcelona 3-3 Inter: Player ratings as Lewandowski brace earns Blaugrana a late point
Match report and player ratings for Barcelona's Champions League meeting with Inter
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli provides update on Max Allegri's future
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli provides update on Max Allegri's future.
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave the club
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG's hierarchy that he wants to leave the club, sources confirm to 90min.
Harry Kane on Bayern Munich links & World Cup injury fears
Harry Kane has had his say on reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munch, as well as his World Cup injury fears.
Thiago Silva reflects on Chelsea contract situation
Thiago Silva has confirmed he plans to hold Chelsea contract talks in the coming weeks or months.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Christophe Galtier trying to find 'different options' to reassure Kylian Mbappe
Christophe Galtier is trying to find "different options" in order to please Kylian Mbappe.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
UEFA・
Denis Zakaria & Hakim Ziyech free to leave Chelsea in January
Chelsea are prepared to part ways with Denis Zakaria & Hakim Ziyech in January.
David de Gea reveals desire to stay at Man Utd despite transfer interest
David de Gea has revealed that he wants to stay at Manchester United though was unable to provide an update on contract talks with the club.
