ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Colorado secretary of state says office accidentally sent 30,000 voter registration notices to noncitizens

Around 30,000 non-U.S. citizens living in Colorado were mistakenly sent postcards late last month encouraging them to register to vote. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office said the postcards were mistakenly mailed on Sept. 27 after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center to a database of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.
COLORADO STATE
foxwilmington.com

Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy