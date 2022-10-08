Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
AVCTL-I Weekly Recap
2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings. For the 2nd week in a row the Maize High School Eagle football team will be apart of the highlight game in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 this Friday night. The Eagles moved to 4-0 in league action and remained undefeated...
ksal.com
NCKL Week 6 Recap
There was one North Central Kansas League showdown this past week which went to the Clay Center Tigers, who scored a 41-26 victory over Concordia. The win finishes Clay Center’s 2022 NCKL schedule, which they finished with a 4-1 record, their only loss coming against Wamego, who is undefeated in NCKL play this season with only a showdown against Abilene in 2022’s regular season finale. The Tigers have guaranteed themselves no less than a 2nd place league finish this year.
ksal.com
NCAA Week 6 Recap
There were no head-to-head NCAA football games this past week and the six NCAA teams had a .500 week with the two teams at the top of the 2022 standings, Ellsworth and Southeast of Saline, winning their respective showdowns while the Beloit Trojans were able to come up with their fourth straight victory after opening the season with a pair of losses.
ksal.com
Coyotes sweep KCAC Golfer of the Week honors
Kansas Wesleyan’s Trevor Watson (JR/Coffeyville, Kan.) and Abby Donovan (SO/Concordia, Kan.) have earned the KCAC Men’s and Women’s Golfer of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two were selected for their performances from Oct. 3-9 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksal.com
K-State’s Game at TCU Set for Primetime Matchup
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be determined after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is announced.
ksal.com
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber lands new gig as college basketball TV analyst
Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has a new job.
Wichita, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Wichita. The Wichita South High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00. The Kapaun Mount Carmel High School football team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksal.com
Tyson Allan Robb
It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Tyson Allan Robb, 19, on October 4, 2022. He was born December 2, 2002, in Salina, Kan. Tyson had a smile that would light up the room. That light will remain to hold us in our darkness. He had a gentle and giving heart. He loved his family above all. He would find peace driving and listening to music or sitting by his dad’s pond. Tyson loved pondering the meaning of life and telling bad jokes. He aspired to be a mechanic and hoped to return to school. Tyson’s beautiful soul will live on in all of us.
ksal.com
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Linenberger
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Linenberger, of Salina, Kansas, passed away October 6th, 2022 at the age of 58. She is survived by her husband, David Linenberger; her children, Jason (April) Augustine, Nathan Augustine, and Christian (Meagan) Linenberger; step-children, Jason Linenberger, Alysha (Cary) Jones; her grandchildren, Hunter, Brooklyn, Mason, Conner, and Brinley; her sisters Kim (Jeff) Dechant, Jackie (Chad) Ruder; her father Don Leikam; and her beloved dog, Sadie. She is preceded in death by her mother Shirley Leikam.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Semi overturns, spills load of beer on Kansas highway
SALINE COUNTY —Just before 7a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a rolled semi on southbound Interstate 135 just north of the Kansas Highway 4 exit in southern Saline county, according to a social media report from the KHP. First responders shut down the right lane of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksal.com
Peggy L. Tholstrup
Peggy L. Tholstrup, 89, passed into the loving arms of her Savior at Presbyterian Manor Salina on October 6, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, of nearly 70 years, Delbert L. Tholstrup of Salina, her parents, Rueben and Ruth Johnson, and her brother, Donald Johnson, all of Scandia, Kansas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Overnight isolated strong storms, cooler air ahead
There is a noticeable springlike feeling in the air today. Southerly winds overnight helped to transport more moisture our way, resulting in dew points in the 60s. This is focused from central into eastern Kansas and will play a role in our chances for a stronger storm or two tonight.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm temps and isolated rain chances kick off the week
Temperatures today were closer to our seasonal average as we reached into the mid to upper 70s across the region. We fall again overnight with lows in the 40s for most of the state. This pattern of crisp mornings and warm afternoons will follow us into the next few days.
ksal.com
Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio
A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.
wichitabyeb.com
Stopping in Toronto, KS for Arnett’s Place
While in Toronto, KS, a friend and I decided to stop by a recently opened restaurant called Arnett’s Place. The restaurant’s owner used to work at various restaurants in Wichita, including Angelo’s. His new place opened about four months ago in Toronto, which is a couple miles off KS-105.
WIBW
Beer spills on interstate after semi rolls over south of Salina
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are cleaning a sticky situation after beer spilled on I-135 south of Salina after a semi-truck rolled over. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, troopers responded to reports of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on southbound I-135 near Salina.
🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck
MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
tsnews.com
Students among local actors to get role in new movie
A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
Comments / 0