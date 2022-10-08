Read full article on original website
Crooked Tree Photographic Society Exhibition 2022
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Featuring recent work by members of the Crooked Tree Photographic Society. Photographs were self-selected by the group through peer review.
"Charlevoix and the Night"
An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
