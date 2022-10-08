An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.

