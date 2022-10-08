On October 9, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., State Police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence on Hamilton Road in the town of Mamakating for a report of an assault. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mato Hicks, age 46 and his daughter, Penelope Hicks, age 19, both from the town of Mamakating assaulted an individual following a verbal altercation. The victim began to record the incident on his cell phone. Mato Hicks repeatedly struck the victim in the face multiple times. Penelope Hicks then put the victim in a choke hold while Mato Hicks continued to strike him in the face and then broke his cell phone. The victim suffered lacerations and bruising and was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill for evaluation.

