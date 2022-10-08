ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

nyspnews.com

State Police arrested a father and daughter following an assault in the town of Mamakating

On October 9, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., State Police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence on Hamilton Road in the town of Mamakating for a report of an assault. Preliminary investigation revealed that Mato Hicks, age 46 and his daughter, Penelope Hicks, age 19, both from the town of Mamakating assaulted an individual following a verbal altercation. The victim began to record the incident on his cell phone. Mato Hicks repeatedly struck the victim in the face multiple times. Penelope Hicks then put the victim in a choke hold while Mato Hicks continued to strike him in the face and then broke his cell phone. The victim suffered lacerations and bruising and was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Wallkill for evaluation.
MAMAKATING, NY
nyspnews.com

Pittsford woman arrested for DWI

On October 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Jennifer L. Darling, 45, of Pittsford, NY for Driving while Intoxicated. On October 8, 2022, Troopers responded to a vehicle and traffic complaint on Holley Byron Road in the town of Clarendon in which Darling was the operator. While interviewing Darling, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Darling was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where she refused to submit to a chemical test.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
nyspnews.com

Multiple fatal collision

On October 11, 2022 at approximately 3:15 P.M., Troopers out of SP Lockport responded to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road in the town of Royalton for a two-vehicle collision. This collision is still under investigation. The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating. UPDATE: Four people involved in this collision are deceased at the scene and one is in serious condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nyspnews.com

State Police respond to a small plane crash in Fulton County

On October 9, 2022, at about 11:54 a.m., State Police responded to a reported accident involving a small single engine plane on Sacandaga Lake in the area of 328 Houseman Street in Northampton. The preliminary investigation determined that a Maule MX-7 single engine plane was attempting to take off from...
FULTON COUNTY, NY

