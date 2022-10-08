REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Six suspects were arrested after they shoplifted and led police on a chase Monday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach. At around 3:45 p.m., troopers received a report of a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armor outlet. It was reported that the suspects had fled the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop.

