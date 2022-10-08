Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Six arrested following shoplifting, pursuit in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Six suspects were arrested after they shoplifted and led police on a chase Monday afternoon in Rehoboth Beach. At around 3:45 p.m., troopers received a report of a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armor outlet. It was reported that the suspects had fled the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers located the vehicle on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop.
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
Cape Gazette
ServPro is Lewes’ No. 1 for the No. 2 business
The men and women in blue can breathe in a little easier these days at the Lewes Police Department, according to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend. The improvement in bathroom cleaning services in the police department and other municipal buildings is thanks to the team at ServPro of Sussex County. To reward them for their hard work performed on an interim basis, mayor and city council awarded the company with a one-year contract to service the City of Lewes.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle County Police officer injured in Bear-area crash
A New Castle County Police officer was hospitalized in a crash near Bear Tuesday afternoon. Police said an unidentified trooper was travelling north along Salem Church Road north of Route 40 at about 5 p.m. on October 11, 2022, when a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old woman crossed the center line and hit the marked police vehicle.
Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say
A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Police Department celebrates Faith & Blue Weekend
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department and St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church hosted a free family barbecue Oct. 10 at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station on Rehoboth Avenue as part of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. The nationwide event is a collaborative initiative designed to build...
Cape Gazette
CAMP Rehoboth atrium dedicated to Elkins and Archibald
During a dedication event Oct. 8 that had attendees laughing and crying, CAMP Rehoboth’s atrium was dedicated in honor of co-founders Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald. Elkins and Murray Archibald co-founded CAMP Rehoboth in 1991. Elkins died in 2018 from lymphoma. CAMP Rehoboth Board of Directors President Wes Combs...
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Six Charged After Pursuit, Felony Car Stop, All But One Released
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just...
Cape Gazette
Horace Junior Strand, life of the party
Horace Junior Strand, 63, known to his friends and family as “Junnie” and “The Fly,” passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury, Md. Junnie was born Dec. 14, 1958, in Lewes, to the late Horace and Beatrice Wescott Harmon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Mary Louise Strand at birth; and a brother Colbert Strand.
WMDT.com
DSP investigating armed robbery of Felton convenience store
FELTON, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Felton. At around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop for a reported armed robbery. It was determined through further investigation that an unknown male suspect armed with a weapon walked into the store and approached the 36-year-old cashier, demanding money. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled on foot.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Lisa Flade. Flade was last seen on September 30, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Flade have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Flade is described as a...
WMDT.com
MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD
SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Charles G. Wagner, M.D., devoted to serving others
Charles G. Wagner, M.D., “Chuck,” 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at home after a long illness surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Patt; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth DiProspero and her husband Dr. Nick DiProspero, and their three sons Peter, Andrew and John; son, Geoffrey Wagner and his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Hayden; and his stepson, R. Tate Garey and his wife Jennifer, and their two children Evelyn and Grant.
WBOC
Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down
DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
Cape Gazette
Margaret V. Tappan, lifelong realtor
Margaret (Peggy) V. Tappan, 82 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born April 19, 1940, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Carl L. and Helen (Thompson) Ritchie. Peggy was a graduate of Rehoboth Beach High School Class of 1958. She continued her...
