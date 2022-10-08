ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.

Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Halloween happenings at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join the park team at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, as they host their annual Halloween Happenings event. Come dressed as your favorite movie characters, supernatural creatures or in other extravagant costumes. Games, interpretive tables, costume...
MIDDLE BROOK, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century

The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren installing new electric meters

(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

K-9 Zeus and handler help find missing Franklin County man

Canine Zeus and handler Deputy Richard with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped find a missing man in Franklin County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says during the night shift on October 1st, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reached out asking for Canine Zeus’ assistance in the search.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV

A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
suntimesnews.com

USPS mail carrier hurt when truck runs off Perry Co. Road 820

JEFFERSON CITY — A 40-year-old Uniontown who was reportedly delivering the mail at the time, suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash on Perry County Road 820 Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Laura R. Schwein was the driver of a southbound 1994 Grumman LLV (a typical...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident

A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
SIKESTON, MO
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
News Break
Politics
CJ Coombs

The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
kfmo.com

Threat Made To Bismarck School District

(Bismarck, MO) Students and Staff at the Bismarck School District are safe after a threat was made to the school on Monday. A press release from the office of the Superintendent states officials were made aware of a threat made on social media and an investigation began during school hours and into Monday evening. The Superintended of the District, Dr. Michael Silvey, says the threat was met with a swift response from Resource Officer Scott LaHay.
BISMARCK, MO
KMOV

Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead

A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO
suntimesnews.com

COSLHS Soil Judging Team competes in contest

EVANSVILLE – The soil judging team from Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School placed 10th out of 13 schools. They judged five different pits. The members had to identify numerous components of the soil, the surrounding area and the slope of the land.
EVANSVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

