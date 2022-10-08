ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century

The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland celebrates International Day of the Girl by honoring Perryville’s Megan Buchheit of the 2022 Gold Award Class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Perryville Gold Award Girl Scout Megan Buchheit has earned a national scholarship for creating lasting change for Connection Building. Locally, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland is proud to recognize the seven members of the 2022 Girl Scout Gold Award class who made a sustainable impact, addressing causes they care about in our Missouri Heartland communities.
PERRYVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

Max Upchurch’s legacy

STE. GENEVIEVE – The family of Max Upchurch is proud to announce that a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization “The Max Upchurch Excellence Though Scouting Foundation” has been created to honor Max’s Legacy. Max Upchurch proudly displays his Missouri State Diploma. The Max Upchurch Excellence Through Scouting...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
labortribune.com

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center

Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
County
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Society
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
mymoinfo.com

Ameren installing new electric meters

(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's your favourite comfort food? If you always seem to go for pizza whenever you feel like something soothing, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these places are.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Learn 5 moves to the neck that will immobilize an attacker

ST. LOUIS – Did you know there is a grab you can do that will cause an attacker to faint?. That is just one of a few that were being taught Monday by founder of iKarateclub.com’s Ali Moseia. Ali showed several moves you can make to an attacker’s neck and how to immobilize them quickly for an escape.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CJ Coombs

The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest

Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
suntimesnews.com

‘Marine Musicians’ to perform at the Perry Park Center Oct. 16

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band, from San Diego California, will be in Perryville at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at the Perry Park Center. This patriotic program, is free and open to the public. The Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band was established for service...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy