WKTV
3 teens allegedly break into Adirondack High School to pull out internet cables
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – Three teens were charged last week after they allegedly climbed through a window at Adirondack High School and pulled out internet cables inside the building, leaving the school with no service the following day. The school contacted New York State Police following an investigation into its...
Upstate man arrested for faking son’s death for money
ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Stevens was charged with the following: Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, […]
Tearful wife of Clay deputy in murder-suicide in court; lawyer reveals injuries from husband’s rampage
Syracuse, NY -- The wife of an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy, who was shot in the face during her husband’s murder-suicide in February, appeared in court Tuesday as she faces charges of her own related to more than a half-million in thefts from sheriff’s office coffers. Karen...
flackbroadcasting.com
Seven time convicted felon arrested by Lewis County Drug Task Force on meth charges
LEWIS COUNTY- A local man is faced with drug related accusations in the wake of a meth investigation, officials say. Joshua J. Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested last Friday by members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force. He is officially charged with three counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third-degree and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the third-degree.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
flackbroadcasting.com
Watertown Man Accused of D.W.I. in Town of Montague
TOWN OF MONTAGUE-A 48 year old Watertown man is facing a D.W.I. charge following a vehicle stop in the Town of Montague. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Kevin M. Converse with one count of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, a Class U misdemeanor. Converse was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Montague Court at a later date. The incident was pending investigation as of press time.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Copenhagen Fire Department bank statements inspected by village officials
LEWIS COUNTY- The village of Copenhagen has recently been examining a number of bank statements from its fire department and officials are raising a few concerns. Last month, the village board voted to dissolve the department in the wake of its inconsistency for keeping its financial books. It’s been reported that none of the department’s money was ever stolen or, but just not properly kept track of.
WKTV
Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes
Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
WKTV
Rome DMV will return to normal operations after cutting hours over staffing
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome Department of Motor Vehicles office will return to operating five days a week after cutting the office hours for the past four months due to staffing shortages. In May, the county clerk announced the Rome office would close indefinitely over the lack of staff....
Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, faces possible 30-year sentence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Carrie Wetherell, 44, of Watertown, pled guilty to one count of bank fraud in connection to a scheme to withdraw and spend benefits of a deceased relative, the Attorney’s Office confirmed. The […]
WKTV
Corvette catches fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Smoke could be seen for miles after a Chevy Corvette caught fire on Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near Stewart’s around 2:30 p.m. The New York Mills fire chief says one man was...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Rob Maciol talks roll-out of school bus stop-arm cameras for several local school districts
In New York State, you're not supposed to pass a stopped school bus that has its stop arms out and flashing. Yet, this happens, on average, nearly 50,000 times per-day statewide, according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. While that number includes major cities and urban areas, where most of those incidents make up the staggering statistic, local bus drivers and law enforcement officials say it's an issue locally as well.
WKTV
Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say
Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
WKTV
2 Utica men facing charges following armed robbery; more suspects sought
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery were arrested when police found them hiding in different yards after the crime. Officers were called to Columbia Street just before 11 p.m. after a man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police a group of males approached him and demanded he give them his property. When he started to fight back, the victim says one male displayed a gun and threatened him. Police say the victim’s cell phone, car keys, cash and necklace were stolen.
wwnytv.com
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
flackbroadcasting.com
Herkimer and Oneida Counties among those removed from New York State drought status
New York’s drought conditions have been updated, with several counties changing their status from a “watch” to “normal” conditions. The announcement comes from the office of the New York State DEC. Herkimer and Oneida Counties are included on this list. Much of the state has...
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
