ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

Upstate man arrested for faking son’s death for money

ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man, Kaleb D. Stevens of Adams was arrested on October 9 after he faked his son’s death for monetary donations, according to New York State Police. Stevens was charged with the following: Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, a class “E” felony Scheme to Defraud in the first degree, […]
ADAMS, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Seven time convicted felon arrested by Lewis County Drug Task Force on meth charges

LEWIS COUNTY- A local man is faced with drug related accusations in the wake of a meth investigation, officials say. Joshua J. Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested last Friday by members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force. He is officially charged with three counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third-degree and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the third-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowville, NY
Lowville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Copenhagen, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Watertown Man Accused of D.W.I. in Town of Montague

TOWN OF MONTAGUE-A 48 year old Watertown man is facing a D.W.I. charge following a vehicle stop in the Town of Montague. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Kevin M. Converse with one count of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense, a Class U misdemeanor. Converse was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Montague Court at a later date. The incident was pending investigation as of press time.
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: Copenhagen Fire Department bank statements inspected by village officials

LEWIS COUNTY- The village of Copenhagen has recently been examining a number of bank statements from its fire department and officials are raising a few concerns. Last month, the village board voted to dissolve the department in the wake of its inconsistency for keeping its financial books. It’s been reported that none of the department’s money was ever stolen or, but just not properly kept track of.
COPENHAGEN, NY
WKTV

Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes

Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Sheriff Rob Maciol talks roll-out of school bus stop-arm cameras for several local school districts

In New York State, you're not supposed to pass a stopped school bus that has its stop arms out and flashing. Yet, this happens, on average, nearly 50,000 times per-day statewide, according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. While that number includes major cities and urban areas, where most of those incidents make up the staggering statistic, local bus drivers and law enforcement officials say it's an issue locally as well.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

Tennessee man charged with D.W.I. after New Hartford crash

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

2 Utica men facing charges following armed robbery; more suspects sought

UTICA, N.Y. – Two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery were arrested when police found them hiding in different yards after the crime. Officers were called to Columbia Street just before 11 p.m. after a man was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police a group of males approached him and demanded he give them his property. When he started to fight back, the victim says one male displayed a gun and threatened him. Police say the victim’s cell phone, car keys, cash and necklace were stolen.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy