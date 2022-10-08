Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Karen Eames enters not guilty plea in Onondaga County Court Tuesday
(Update: 12:55 p.m. 10/11/2022 — Karen Eames was in court Tuesday 10/11/22 where a plea of not guilty was entered for the list of charges handed down by the Grand Jury back in September 2022. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who […]

Saint Clair Man Charged with Retail Theft and Drug Possession
Saint Clair police have charged a man with retail theft and drug possession. According to Saint Clair Police, on Wednesday, September 5th, 2022, around 9:10am, officers received a dispatch that a male had stolen a trail camera from Walmart and fled by riding a bicycle. After about 30 minutes, officers...
PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited
ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]

Seven time convicted felon arrested by Lewis County Drug Task Force on meth charges
LEWIS COUNTY- A local man is faced with drug related accusations in the wake of a meth investigation, officials say. Joshua J. Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested last Friday by members of the Lewis County Drug Task Force. He is officially charged with three counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third-degree and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the third-degree.

NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
Two men arrested after fleeing from Troopers in stolen cars
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two 20-year-old men were arrested in Cortland County on October 7 after they fled from Troopers in stolen cars, New York State Police say. Around 8:54 a.m., a trooper who is assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on I-81 traveling northbound. The trooper saw a vehicle […]

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
25-year-old man stabbed, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the back on Sunday, October 9 around 9:15 p.m., according to Syracuse Police. Officers responded to S. Salina St. and E. Brighton Ave. for a stabbing call and once they arrived they found a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the back. Police say the man […]

Interview: Sheriff Rob Maciol talks roll-out of school bus stop-arm cameras for several local school districts
In New York State, you're not supposed to pass a stopped school bus that has its stop arms out and flashing. Yet, this happens, on average, nearly 50,000 times per-day statewide, according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. While that number includes major cities and urban areas, where most of those incidents make up the staggering statistic, local bus drivers and law enforcement officials say it's an issue locally as well.

11 Workers Charged with Animal Cruelty After Abuse of Turkeys Caught on Video
Eleven people have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania while working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers. WITF's Anthony Orozco reports state police say they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys – in five counties. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/10/06/11-turkey-farm-workers-in-pa-charged-with-cruelty-caught-on-video/. (Original air-date:...
Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1
October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...

County Sheriff’s Office: Woman steals merchandise from Walmart
A woman was arrested last week after she stole merchandise from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Amber L. Harris, 34 of Cortlandville, had “passed all points of sale” prior to stealing merchandise...

Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes
Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
More than 200 animals seized from PA farm for animal cruelty
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
Three cited at comedian’s show at arena
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they cited three intoxicated people for disrupting the Kevin Hart performance at Mohegan Sun Arena that involved one of the suspects punching an officer on Sunday. Arrested were Asia Lynn McNeil, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, and two people from Peterson, N.J., Tina Ramos, 33,...

Report: Copenhagen Fire Department bank statements inspected by village officials
LEWIS COUNTY- The village of Copenhagen has recently been examining a number of bank statements from its fire department and officials are raising a few concerns. Last month, the village board voted to dissolve the department in the wake of its inconsistency for keeping its financial books. It’s been reported that none of the department’s money was ever stolen or, but just not properly kept track of.

Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
