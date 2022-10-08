I made the mistake of wearing one of my favorite sweaters while frying chicken. It was a rich brown cotton topper with the words “Muscle Shoals” emblazoned on the front (music fans will understand the significance). Now, there are clearly pronounced grease stains on the hem and shoulder; it’s ruined, joining a pile of tops that I’ve worn while cooking. This is the moment when I decided to finally invest in an air fryer. Air fryers have been around for more than a decade, becoming an essential kitchen appliance. The compact machine uses a powerful fan to cook whatever is inside...

