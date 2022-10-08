Read full article on original website
Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on DelmarvaKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
SoDel Concepts Announces Purchase of ‘Iconic’ Cottage Café
The new team doesn’t intend to make any changes, but rather ‘support the people that work there, and give them what they need to be successful.’
Cape Gazette
SETTLEMENT ALERT
Join us in congratulating Amy Fresh from Hope Realty for her recent settlement for a beautiful townhome in Millsboro, Delaware. Amy’s constant dedication to her clients and level of professionalism, make her an important team member. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, please contact our...
SoDel will keep Bethany’s Cottage Cafe true to roots
College pals Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger were newly graduated when they decided to start a small restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland. The Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub was so successful that the partners opened a second — and larger — location in South Bethany Beach. When the Ocean City lease expired, the men concentrated their efforts on the 240-seat Delaware ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Charles G. Wagner, M.D., devoted to serving others
Charles G. Wagner, M.D., “Chuck,” 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at home after a long illness surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Patt; daughter, Dr. Elizabeth DiProspero and her husband Dr. Nick DiProspero, and their three sons Peter, Andrew and John; son, Geoffrey Wagner and his wife Jennifer, and their daughter Hayden; and his stepson, R. Tate Garey and his wife Jennifer, and their two children Evelyn and Grant.
Cape Gazette
A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age
You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
Cape Gazette
ServPro is Lewes’ No. 1 for the No. 2 business
The men and women in blue can breathe in a little easier these days at the Lewes Police Department, according to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend. The improvement in bathroom cleaning services in the police department and other municipal buildings is thanks to the team at ServPro of Sussex County. To reward them for their hard work performed on an interim basis, mayor and city council awarded the company with a one-year contract to service the City of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
Open House at The Henlopen this Saturday
A coastal sanctuary in Rehoboth’s premier oceanfront condo building located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! Rarely offered 6th floor, 2-bedroom, 2- bath unit in The Henlopen condominium, at the north end of Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. The 1340 square feet of bright open living space offers sweeping direct ocean views to the north shore from all living areas, balconies and bedrooms. The unit boasts a separate kitchen and 2 separate living areas, one a lounge area which can be used as an optional 3rd bedroom or flex room. The dining areas offer plenty of room to easily entertain large parties or intimate dinners. There is also a washer and dryer in the unit. The oversized master bedroom with ensuite bath offers an abundance of closet space and a private balcony with ocean views. The building provides secure access and monitoring, secured private entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, stunning rooftop pool with panoramic ocean views, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordon’s Pond State Park and the breakwater junction hiking and bike trails. Condo fee includes wi-fi, cable tv service, water and sewer, trash removal, roof-top pool, indoor garage parking, and 24-hour security. The perfect year-round private beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment. Call for an appointment today!
Cape Gazette
Margaret V. Tappan, lifelong realtor
Margaret (Peggy) V. Tappan, 82 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. She was born April 19, 1940, in Butler, Pa., daughter of the late Carl L. and Helen (Thompson) Ritchie. Peggy was a graduate of Rehoboth Beach High School Class of 1958. She continued her...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/11/22
The Lewes Board of Public Works Finance Committee is meeting at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the BPW conference room. Committee members will discuss two nominations to the committee, the framework of capital projects over the next 10 years, and review various financial scenarios. See the meeting agenda and...
Cape Gazette
Lewes School in the 1920s
Students moved into Lewes Elementary School in April, paving the way for Richard A. Shields Elementary School across the street to be demolished ahead of construction of Cape Henlopen School District’s third middle school. From Savannah Road, Lewes Elementary looks very similar to the way it appeared after it opened in 1921. This photograph was made in 1922. One stark difference is the growth of two large trees in front of the school along Savannah Road. The school, which housed many grades when it opened and eventually became Lewes High School, was originally financed by Pierre S. du Pont as part of an extensive public education improvement initiative which bankrolled construction of new schools up and down the state. The building also housed the first Cape Henlopen High School classes after consolidation of the Lewes, Milton and Rehoboth Beach special school districts in 1969.
Cape Gazette
Perfect weekend for annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach
Greyhounds and other sighthounds gathered the weekend of Oct. 6 in Rehoboth Beach for the annual Greyhounds Reach the Beach. This year marked the event’s 28th anniversary, and the weather couldn’t have been nicer for enjoying the beaches in Rehoboth and Dewey. There were lectures and more at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
Cape Gazette
Cyril Hamilton Price, helped others
Cyril Hamilton Price passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born Jan. 15, 1931, son of Cyril William Price (born Nov. 28, 1889, in Jamaica, and later lived in Trinidad) and Ruby Willoughby (later Whitfield, born May 2, 1894, in Barbados, and later lived in Trinidad), who came to America from Canada aboard the ship Caraquet May 7, 1920, in search of a better life.
WMDT.com
Ocean City staple restaurant closing its doors, city officials hoping tourism continues thriving
OCEAN CITY, Md.- Soon coastal highway in Ocean City will never look the same, as the original Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli is permanently closing its doors. Owner Warren Rosenfeld says its something that started off as just a dream. “When it opened I was very sentimental about it carrying on sort of the family name. My dad was a holocaust survivor and my grandparents came over from Germany in 1939,” Rosenfeld said.
Cape Gazette
State park restaurant proposal is insulting
I don’t know where to begin. While longtime residents of Sussex County continue to reel under the urbanization this once very rural county has historically enjoyed, we are now further insulted by a proposal to apparently erect a restaurant inside our treasured and protected Cape Henlopen State Park. Yes, what a great idea. Maybe that could just be the start of a very lucrative commercialization of an area of natural beauty, so we effectively render it irretrievably ugly. No, no and heck no ... please.
Cape Gazette
Brian Piccolo scholar-athlete award nominations due Oct. 21
UNICO chapters around the nation are proud to be associated with perpetuating the name of Brian Piccolo. His courage in the face of serious illness has been a continuous inspiration for millions of people of all ages who are determined to achieve their goals. UNICO Delaware District 1 and the...
WMDT.com
MPO Tucker retires from Salisbury PD
SALISBURY, Md. – Master Police Officer Barry Tucker is retiring after 22 years of serving the community. Congrats to MPO Tucker and thank you for dedicating your time to help better the City of Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Dine at The Pines or Aqua to support Harry K foundation on October 22
Come out and “Dine and Donate” to support the Harry K Foundation. Dine and Donate at your choice of The Pines or Aqua Grill on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The Harry K. Foundation is determined to end childhood hunger in The First State one child at a time. No child should know the pain of hunger. The Harry K. Foundation halts childhood hunger right here in our backyard. To find out how you can Make a Difference and Help Harry Halt Hunger, visit www.HarryKFoundation.org.
Cape Gazette
Easterseals helps Beebe bring inclusion to the workplace
When Beebe Healthcare was looking for employees who would be dependable, hardworking and could complete tasks independently, they turned to the Easterseals Supported Employment program and the outstanding workers with disabilities who are part of it. Thanks to that critical decision, Erin Stevenson, and twins Dontasia and Donnisha Eley are earning competitive wages as critical members of the team at Beebe.
