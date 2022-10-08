ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

mymoinfo.com

MoDOT updates on ongoing road work in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has roughly 5 road work projects ongoing in Jefferson County. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says each contractor will work as long as they can before the weather makes a turn for the worse this winter. My MO Info · KJ101022C.WAV.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Monday St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren installing new electric meters

(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road

A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KMOV

Police: Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the area of Interstate 64 and Grand when the crash happened. Police said it’s not confirmed yet, but the initial investigation is showing the woman may have been struck by a boulder that came through her windshield, and then she crashed into a concrete pillar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century

The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

