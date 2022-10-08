Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT updates on ongoing road work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has roughly 5 road work projects ongoing in Jefferson County. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says each contractor will work as long as they can before the weather makes a turn for the worse this winter. My MO Info · KJ101022C.WAV.
Crash closes several lanes of I-64 in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A crash is causing a major traffic backup in St. Louis County. The collision happened on westbound I-64 near Ballas. Three lanes of traffic are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. The estimated clear time is around 4:45 pm. The Missouri Department of...
edglentoday.com
Residential Property Cleared On Hillsboro Avenue Ahead Of Improvement Project
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville began clearing the property at 617 Hillsboro Avenue this month to prepare for a stormwater improvement project that will help alleviate flooding and drainage issues in that area. The residential building at the site was demolished on October 3. The City purchased the...
kfmo.com
Monday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren installing new electric meters
(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main
An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
KMOV
Police: Boulder may have gone through driver’s windshield, causing deadly crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a single-car crash in St. Louis Tuesday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was in the area of Interstate 64 and Grand when the crash happened. Police said it’s not confirmed yet, but the initial investigation is showing the woman may have been struck by a boulder that came through her windshield, and then she crashed into a concrete pillar.
KFVS12
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in Douglas County, Missouri
A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again.
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
Woman dies in crash on I-64, police say boulder may have broken through windshield before crash
ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after police said a boulder may have crashed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway. St. Louis police said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman's car crashed into a concrete pillar.
KMOV
1 dead, several ejected crash that may have involved racing, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One victim died in an accident that involved five cars in North City Monday evening. The accident happened near the intersection of Kingshighway and St. Louis Ave. around 5:00 p.m. Police say a 2020 Ford Mustang may have been racing with a 2017 Ford Mustang when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. The 2020 Mustang then went over the median dividing traffic on Kingshighway and hit a 2010 Lincoln MKS and another car.
Rare St. Louis dry spell to be broken Tuesday with significant rain
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A series of weather systems will bring our best chance for rain in several weeks to the region, starting late tonight and continuing through Tuesday. More rain is expected Wednesday morning into early afternoon. Rainfall totals ranging from a quarter of an inch to as much as one inch are possible.
KMOV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
KMOV
Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
KMOV
Creve Coeur Police use a drone in apprehension of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with a series of car break-ins that happened in and near Creve Coeur early Monday morning. Police officers received a call around 4 a.m. about suspects breaking into cars off of Guelbreth Road,...
Apartment building on fire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – There was a fire in an apartment building Monday morning in north St. Louis. The fire in the bedroom of an apartment unit in the 1200 block of Hodiamont Avenue started at about 9:45 a.m. Battalion Chief 805C Shawn Ryan said flames were shooting out of...
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
