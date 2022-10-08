Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
KFVS12
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV
A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
RELATED PEOPLE
mymoinfo.com
K-9 Zeus and handler help find missing Franklin County man
Canine Zeus and handler Deputy Richard with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped find a missing man in Franklin County. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says during the night shift on October 1st, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reached out asking for Canine Zeus’ assistance in the search.
De Soto police are looking armed man going door to door
De Soto, Mo. — Police are looking for a suspect going to several properties in the De Soto area. He has been seen with a gun on one hip and a large knife on the other. The officers did not indicate what they wanted the man for. Surveillance video...
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff Seeking Identity of Person of Interest in Criminal Trespass Case
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a person of interest in a criminal trespass investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop in Ballard County ends with felony drug arrest
A Georgia woman was arrested following a traffic stop in Wickliffe in early October. A Ballard County Sheriff's Deputy conducted the traffic stop on October 1 at 3:46 am. The deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by Karli Urenamarte of Bryan Georgia, on KY HWY 286 for a traffic violation. K9 Kony was deployed and allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfcnnews.com
Marion man found guilty in 2019 Red Zone Bar shooting
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion man has been found guilty by a Williamson County jury following a fatal shooting in 2019. Demetrius Crittendon was charged with fatally shooting Cedrick Marshall in the parking lot of Red Zone Bar in Whiteash on February 3, 2019. Crittendon was found guilty on three...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren installing new electric meters
(Jefferson County) Ameren Missouri is in the process of replacing its customers current meters and upgrading them to new smart electric meters. John Luth is the Director of the Smart Meter Program for Ameren. He says in the state, more than 700,000 meters have been installed with around 1,000 so far in Jefferson County.
myleaderpaper.com
Two arrested at Arnold bank for alleged possession of stolen checks
A 30-year-old Cedar Hill man and a 26-year-old Hillsboro woman were arrested after they reportedly were found with two checks believed to have been stolen from a mailbox. The man allegedly forged and attempted to cash one of the checks at an Arnold bank, Arnold Police reported. A teller at...
Herald & Review
Timeline of Choate employees' arrests and outcomes
Through Union County court and Illinois State Police records, reporters identified 26 employees of Choate arrested on felony charges over the past decade. Below is a timeline of those arrests. Two defendants had their cases expunged, so they are not included here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
Jefferson County’s Farm Family roots go back more than a century
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
kfmo.com
Cole Arrested Over Camera in Bathroom
(Desloge, MO) Desloge Alderman, and Park Hills Parks and Recreation director,54 year old Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, is charged with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing of $750 or more after he was arrested for placing a camera in the bathroom of an 18 year old male who was staying at Cole's Desloge residence. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the Desloge Police Department requested the help of the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. The report states the 18 year old had found a camera hidden in the bathroom and had turned it over to Desloge Police October 1st. During the investigation, and subsequent discussions with Cole, investigators learned the camera was one of several purchased wish Park Hills City Funds. According to the report nude images of the 18 year old male were found on the SD card Cole provided to police. Investigators say when confronted with the evidence he ended his interview with them and asked for an attorney. Park Hills city officials have placed Cole on unpaid suspension while the investigation continues and in Desloge officials are giving no comment on the matter. Cole is set for his initial court appearance Tuesday.
KSDK
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
kfmo.com
Threat Made To Bismarck School District
(Bismarck, MO) Students and Staff at the Bismarck School District are safe after a threat was made to the school on Monday. A press release from the office of the Superintendent states officials were made aware of a threat made on social media and an investigation began during school hours and into Monday evening. The Superintended of the District, Dr. Michael Silvey, says the threat was met with a swift response from Resource Officer Scott LaHay.
Comments / 0