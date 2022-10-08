Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
ctexaminer.com
Defending the CAVE people of Stamford
Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELL HOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
'We Are Sincerely Grateful': CT Store To Close After 102 Years In Business
A Connecticut store will soon permanently close its doors after 102 years in business. Melzen Pet Supply, located in the Hartford County town of Glastonbury, will have its last day of business on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owners announced on Monday, Oct. 10. The owners said their grandfather, Stanley Melzen,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
‘This is the future of farming’: Connecticut’s first nonprofit indoor hydroponic farm grows fresh produce year-around
A new farm in Connecticut is not only the first of its kind in the state but could be the future of farming.
Two CT communities on safe cities list
New Haven receives high in addition to low scores in a study from Wallethub breaking down the safety of 182 cities across the United States.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Pickup Hits Building
2022-10-10@7:19pm–#Stratford CT– One person was injured after his pickup truck crashes through a fence and into 1294 Stratford Avenue. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
Late Ridgefield teen Nia Simpson remembered as 'supportive' friend with ' tenacious' spirit
RIDGEFIELD — Whenever Natalia Feliciano thinks of her late friend and lacrosse teammate Nia Simpson, she smiles. "She was really just the sweetest person," said Natalia, 15, who played defense on the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team with Simpson. Simpson, a Ridgefield High School junior who had just turned 16,...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield farm seeks to turn gas station that’s been empty for 50 years into country store
RIDGEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the former Hilltop Service Station on Route 33 in town — preliminary plans are underway to turn the property into a country store. The old gas station, a 2,000-square-foot freestanding building at 60 Wilton Road West, has stood empty for 50 years. It's owned by Contes Country Farms LLC.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Fairfield County Fair
Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds for the 172nd Fairfield County Fair from Sunday, October 9 to Saturday, October 15. The goal of the Fairfield County Fair is to provide a family-oriented event with fun for all ages. Come check out a great county fair and see why people continue to come back year after year!
Eyewitness News
Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Updated: 56 minutes ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
matadornetwork.com
How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City
While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
Conn. inventors score deal for Create A Castle with Shark Tank’s Kendra Scott
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut entrepreneurs are now feeling like royalty after their Create A Castle product scored them a deal with Kendra Scott on Shark Tank. Create A Castle co-founders Kevin and Laurie Lane of New Milford pitched their sand-and-snow castle-building toy on the hit TV show on October 7. During the […]
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Truck Hits Train Overpass….AGAIN
2022-10-11@3:26pm–#Fairfield CT– A truck has once again hit the overpass at North Benson Road. The driver has a laceration to his head according to radio reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
Scribe
Fairfield Station Lofts
Fairfield Station Lofts offers new luxury-modern New York loft-style apartments in the heart of Fairfield, CT. They feature oversize light-filled apartments with 10-foot ceilings, expansive window lines, best-in-class finishes and covered parking. There are nine contemporarily designed floor plan options. The exquisite interior design is by renowned Granoff Architects. There is a 1,500 square foot roof deck with views unmatched in Fairfield. It is steps to restaurants, shops, beaches and Metro North.
NBC New York
Long Island Dad, ‘Cherished Husband' Killed in Hotel Shooting Mourned at Public Mass
Heartbroken friends and loved ones filled a Long Island church Monday to mourn the father of three killed in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby earlier this month while visiting for his son's college family weekend. Paul Kutz, of East Northport, had been in Poughkeepsie, where one of his three sons attends...
Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
Comments / 0