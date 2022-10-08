ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Comments / 0

Related
sheltonherald.com

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Defending the CAVE people of Stamford

Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELL HOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
STAMFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
Fairfield, CT
Entertainment
City
Ridgefield, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Government
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Fairfield, CT
Government
WTNH

East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Pickup Hits Building

2022-10-10@7:19pm–#Stratford CT– One person was injured after his pickup truck crashes through a fence and into 1294 Stratford Avenue. He was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
STRATFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Scarry
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fairfield County Fair

Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds for the 172nd Fairfield County Fair from Sunday, October 9 to Saturday, October 15. The goal of the Fairfield County Fair is to provide a family-oriented event with fun for all ages. Come check out a great county fair and see why people continue to come back year after year!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Dog rescue in Middlebury needs all pups adopted within a month

Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Updated: 56 minutes ago.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanities#Fairfield Museum#The Fairfield Museum#Ct#Fairfield Rotary
matadornetwork.com

How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City

While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sheltonherald.com

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
Scribe

Fairfield Station Lofts

Fairfield Station Lofts offers new luxury-modern New York loft-style apartments in the heart of Fairfield, CT. They feature oversize light-filled apartments with 10-foot ceilings, expansive window lines, best-in-class finishes and covered parking. There are nine contemporarily designed floor plan options. The exquisite interior design is by renowned Granoff Architects. There is a 1,500 square foot roof deck with views unmatched in Fairfield. It is steps to restaurants, shops, beaches and Metro North.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy