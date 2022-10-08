Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Related
Northerner
NKU reinstates online course fees, students weigh in
Back in March of 2020, NKU shut its doors because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing all students to take their courses online for the rest of the semester. Because of this, NKU phased out charging online course fees for students. This continued for the 2021-2022 school year, but starting this fall online courses will have an attached fee again.
Northerner
“This food is disgusting:” Dining forum sparks criticism
Criticism and concerns flew freely at Norse Commons dining hall Monday night as NKU’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) held an Open Dining Forum. The forum was led by RHA President and senior journalism major Mohamed Omar and featured a panel of NKU leaders. Among the panel was Dr. Eddie Howard, Vice President for Student Affairs; Dr. Arnie Slaughter, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs; Scott Patton, Director of University Housing; Jeremy Alltop, Vice President of Administration and Finance/CFO; and Daniel Myers, Student Government Association President.
WKRC
Jeff Bezos-backed real estate firm enters Cincinnati market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Seattle-based Arrived Homes has entered the Greater Cincinnati market with at least two homes purchased in the region. Arrived Homes, a real estate investing platform that is backed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, purchased two homes in the region this summer. Founded in 2019, Arrived lets people invest in rental properties with the goal of making passive income through quarterly returns.
Northerner
What you missed at SGA: New senators, voting and professional conduct
The Student Government Association welcomed an additional slate of senators at this week’s meeting, in addition to discussing how to conduct among faculty and staff, voting and advisors. The three candidates answered questions about their reasons for joining SGA and the ideas they were bringing to the organization. After...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The school board that oversees one of the largest districts in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its meetings amid an ongoing controversy involving its superintendent. School Board Member Darbi Boddy was the lone vote against...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert
CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
Northern Kentucky Pro-Choice Demonstrators Ask Voters to Reject Amendment 2
Amendment 2 would remove constitutional protections to abortion care access in Kentucky.
wvxu.org
On Miami University's Hamilton campus, the walk to class just got a lot more educational
Fall is here and leaves on trees are beginning to turn from lush greens to colorful hues of red and yellow. Miami University Hamilton's newly installed tree walk aims to inspire people and help them learn about the campus canopy. The project was conceived by Chelsea Obrebski, former interim manager...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year.
WLWT 5
A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UC Football Finalizes 2024 Nonconference Schedule
Cincinnati added an FCS opponent to its three-game schedule.
cincinnatimagazine.com
A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)
How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
Kentucky school district launches bus-tracking app
The district said the free app “will help alleviate the problems of unpredictable pick-ups and drop-offs during times of inclement weather, break downs, accidents and bus driver shortages.”
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
WKRC
New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star WR, Two More Recruits Following Homecoming Visits
CINCINNATI — The UC football team offered a few scholarships to recruits visiting for the homecoming matchup against South Florida, but one stood out above the rest. Four-star 2024 wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling Park (West Virginia) is fully on the Bearcats' radar. According to ...
linknky.com
After years of dispute, county and two cities close to agreement on one troubled road
A road that has been the focus of litigation involving two cities and the county is closer to being improved once an agreement is signed. The Covington City Commission on Tuesday will consider an agreement with the City of Taylor Mill for the maintenance of Wolf Road. The road runs...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
Comments / 0