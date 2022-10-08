ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Northerner

NKU reinstates online course fees, students weigh in

Back in March of 2020, NKU shut its doors because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing all students to take their courses online for the rest of the semester. Because of this, NKU phased out charging online course fees for students. This continued for the 2021-2022 school year, but starting this fall online courses will have an attached fee again.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northerner

"This food is disgusting:" Dining forum sparks criticism

Criticism and concerns flew freely at Norse Commons dining hall Monday night as NKU’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) held an Open Dining Forum. The forum was led by RHA President and senior journalism major Mohamed Omar and featured a panel of NKU leaders. Among the panel was Dr. Eddie Howard, Vice President for Student Affairs; Dr. Arnie Slaughter, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs; Scott Patton, Director of University Housing; Jeremy Alltop, Vice President of Administration and Finance/CFO; and Daniel Myers, Student Government Association President.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Jeff Bezos-backed real estate firm enters Cincinnati market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Seattle-based Arrived Homes has entered the Greater Cincinnati market with at least two homes purchased in the region. Arrived Homes, a real estate investing platform that is backed by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, purchased two homes in the region this summer. Founded in 2019, Arrived lets people invest in rental properties with the goal of making passive income through quarterly returns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northerner

What you missed at SGA: New senators, voting and professional conduct

The Student Government Association welcomed an additional slate of senators at this week’s meeting, in addition to discussing how to conduct among faculty and staff, voting and advisors. The three candidates answered questions about their reasons for joining SGA and the ideas they were bringing to the organization. After...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Highland Heights, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert

CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH

