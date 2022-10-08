10 Latine Musicians Who You Might Not Know Are Also Actors

Related
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Scarlett Johansson Explained Why She Felt "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" In Her Career And What Has Changed Since
"We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”
Eva Mendes Says She Didn't Actually Quit Acting, And She Explained Why She Took A Break
After headlines broke a few years ago that Eva had hung up her acting shoes for good, the actor returned to set the record straight.
RELATED PEOPLE
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
58 Of The Funniest Movie Lines Ever Written
If you don't find a single one of these lines funny, something inside of you might be broken.
What's The Most Shocking Thing You Witnessed At A Funeral?
Funerals can actual get pretty wild sometimes.
2 Out 3 People Got The "Jeopardy" Answer "What Is The Green Book" Wrong And Surprise-Surprise, America Has A Lot Of Work To Do
"...people are just finding out about the Green Book? This is why an expansion of Black history is needed in history books because how are y’all this behind?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
These pictures are sure make you see the world a little bit differently.
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Healthcare Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, whether they're women's groups or gay groups or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
"House Of The Dragon" Made People Scream And Cry A LOT This Week — Here Are The Best Jokes
"Stop naming all your kids Aegon!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Horror Movie Jump Scare Do You Fully Admit Got You?
*drops full container of popcorn on the floor*
I Tried Making A Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco In It) Because Of Emma D'Arcy, And I Gotta Say, It Is "Stunning"
Negroni. Sbagliato. With prosecco in it. (Oooh, stunning!)
27 Halloween Pictures From The Past That Are Equal Parts Fascinating And Creepy
If any of these children came to my door trick-or-treating, I would simply throw the whole bowl of candy at them, run back into my house, and lock all of the doors for the rest of the night.
People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors
"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
40 Highly Anticipated Young Adult Books Releasing This Fall
Sweater weather + these new releases? A perfect combo.
Brandy Spoke Out After Reports That She Was Hospitalized
The news of Brandy's hospitalization had prompted plenty of reactions online.
Geena Davis Says She Should’ve “Walked Out” After Her “Quick Change” Audition For Bill Murray
"I said no multiple times, but he wouldn't relent. I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it."
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
BuzzFeed
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0