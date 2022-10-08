ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Latine Musicians Who You Might Not Know Are Also Actors

By Joshua Correa
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dwipa_0iROdx1S00

For a long time, famous musicians have dabbled in the world of acting. So, it's no surprise to see Latine artists doing the same. Some have gotten way more roles than others, but all have made the leap and have done pretty damn well.

Sony Pictures

You're might familiar with these artists and their roles on TV or in film, but there may be a few that surprise you. Here are ten Latine artists who have done their fair share of acting, too:

1. Bad Bunny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HC81k_0iROdx1S00
Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Bad Bunny, or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been showing off his stunt choreography skills these last two years. Not only has he made his way into the WWE, wrestling at Monday Night RAW and Royal Rumble, but he also made his action movie debut in Bullet Train . After great performances in both wrestling and film, it won't come as a shock that he'll have more acting projects in his future.

Here's Bad Bunny taking part of Wrestlemania:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U93zI_0iROdx1S00
WWE

And also trying to kill Brad Pitt's Lady Bug in Bullet Train:

Sony Pictures

2. Becky G

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJitI_0iROdx1S00
Omar Vega / Getty Images

After a couple of acting gigs early in her career, Becky G made it a point to start focusing on her music, and in doing so, became a Latine pop star. On her rise, she got to take part in the Power Rangers reboot, star in the animated film, Gnome Alone, and do a couple of episodes of Empire.

Becky G nailed her bad girl persona in Power Rangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAFZJ_0iROdx1S00
Lionsgate

And as Valentina Galindo in Empire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30B9CY_0iROdx1S00
20th Television

3. Enrique Iglesias

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EZI4_0iROdx1S00
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Enrique, like many on this list, has not only lit up the stage but showed off his acting, especially in comedies, as he made appearances in both Two and a Half Men , and How I Met Your Mother . His first big acting role was playing Lorenzo in Once Upon a Time in Mexico alongside Antonio Banderas.

Here's the heartthrob as Gael in How I Met Your Mother :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3WeN_0iROdx1S00
20th Television

And the guitar-playing assassin, Lorenzo, in Once Upon a Time in Mexico:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mtjut_0iROdx1S00
Sony Pictures

4. Jennifer Lopez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmBqM_0iROdx1S00
Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Jennifer Lopez rose to stardom after playing the late singer Selena Quintanilla Perez in the film Selena . Shortly after this, with the rise of her film career, she debuted her first album in 1999, On the 6 , which made her an even bigger household name. Soon, she was starring in films and doing world tours. She has most recently starred in the romantic comedy, Marry Me! , with Owen Wilson and Maluma. Her balance as an actress and singer has been a sight to behold and shows just why she's become such an icon for the Latine community.

Here's Jenny from the block in Maid in Manhattan:

Sony Pictures

And with Owen Wilson for her latest film Marry Me!:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25E5Pw_0iROdx1S00
Universal Pictures

5. Don Omar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7APn_0iROdx1S00
Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

Don Omar took the reggaeton world by storm and is one of the OG's of the music game coming out of Puerto Rico. It was a welcome surprise to see him on the big screen with fellow rapper, Tego Calderón, for Fast & Furious in 2009, and he's made several appearances in the franchise since then.

As a Puerto Rican, seeing these two on screen together was huge. I'm glad that Fast Five showed just how talented Don Omar and Tego really are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s51GY_0iROdx1S00
Universal Pictures

6. Maluma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27k4v7_0iROdx1S00
Aldara Zarraoa / Redferns

The Colombian singer has already made waves touring the globe, and most recently, he has shown his ability to step out of the norm and do some acting. Although he only had a small part in Encanto , he followed it up with Marry Me! , where he got to act alongside fellow Latine artist, J.Lo. Not too bad for a guy just getting his start in Hollywood.

Did you catch that Mariano in Encanto was played by Maluma?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBybr_0iROdx1S00
Disney

Luckily, he didn't have to do too much homework to play Bastian for Marry Me! as the character is a Latine pop star also.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Wacy_0iROdx1S00
Universal Pictures

7. Marc Anthony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qP5CZ_0iROdx1S00
Europa Press News / Europa Press via Getty Images

This legendary salsa singer has seen his fair share of acting roles; he starred in El Cantante , a biopic of one of salsa's biggest singers, Hector Lavoe, and made his way into films like Man on Fire and In the Heights . For me, I will always remember him as Juan Lacas in the most ridiculous action thriller, The Substitute .

Marc Anthony as the high school gangster Juan Lacas in The Substitute:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuioK_0iROdx1S00
Orion Pictures

And as Hector Lavoe in El Cantante:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22G7zh_0iROdx1S00
Picturehouse

8. Rubén Blades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PDwK_0iROdx1S00
Johnny Louis / Getty Images

If you're a Fear The Walking Dead fan, you're familiar with Rubén Blades' acting. But, you might not know that he is a phenomenal salsa singer and songwriter also. He, too, has had a fantastic career in film, but even more so in music, as he has written multiple salsa hits, most famously, "El Cantante," which was salsa icon Hector Lavoe's signature song. He got his first acting gig in 1982 and went on to do countless projects like Predator 2, Mo' Better Blues, X-Files, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, and others to show that his talents were more than just in creating great music.

Nobody is a bigger bad ass than Daniel Salazar in Fear The Walking Dead.

AMC

Rubén has played badass characters for a long time now. Here he is as FBI agent Jorge Ramirez:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWkcr_0iROdx1S00
Sony Pictures

9. Nicky Jam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLAle_0iROdx1S00
Medios Y Media / Getty Images

Nicky Jam, similar to Don Omar, is another long-time rapper and reggaeton artist who has been able to stretch his talents into more than just music. He has been able to be in movies such as xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Bad Boys For Life, and Tom & Jerry. Although, his most impressive acting feat would be his TV series on Netflix, Nicky Jam: El Ganador , which is a biography of his life coming up in Puerto Rico and making his rise as an artist.

His character in Bad Boys For Life had it rough, but it was good to see him in as many scenes as he was in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VusU_0iROdx1S00
Sony Pictures

10. Finally, J Balvin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1Zxb_0iROdx1S00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

J Balvin hasn't done a lot acting yet , but could be on his way to getting more acting gigs now that he's started. He has already lent his voice to Trolls 2: World Tour , and played himself on the comedic drama, Dave .

Did you know that J Balvin voiced the reggaeton troll, Tresillo?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39g5F7_0iROdx1S00
Universal Pictures

Who have been some of your favorite cross-over Latine artists? Did they make this list? Let us know of other artists that we should keep an eye on in the comments below.

Latine Heritage Month is here! Join us in celebrating from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and support our content celebrating la cultura.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuloW_0iROdx1S00
Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tego Calderón
Person
Rubén Blades
Person
Selena
Person
Nicky Jam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tom Jerry#Universal Pictures#Sony Pictures#Musicians#Wwe#Lionsgate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors

"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
NETFLIX
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy