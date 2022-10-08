Margot Robbie Just Reacted To Lady Gaga Being Cast As Harley Quinn In The Next "Joker" Movie, And Here's What She Said

Related
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Eva Mendes Says She Didn't Actually Quit Acting, And She Explained Why She Took A Break
After headlines broke a few years ago that Eva had hung up her acting shoes for good, the actor returned to set the record straight.
RELATED PEOPLE
Scarlett Johansson Explained Why She Felt "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" In Her Career And What Has Changed Since
"We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”
What's The Most Shocking Thing You Witnessed At A Funeral?
Funerals can actual get pretty wild sometimes.
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Healthcare Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, whether they're women's groups or gay groups or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
People Who Married Their High School Sweethearts Get Honest About How Their Relationships Turned Out
"It wasn't as easy as it would have been if we had waited until we matured as individuals."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's The "House Of The Dragon" Characters At Each Age And Stage
Some characters have barely aged a day while others have gone from babies to grown ass adults. And then there's Viserys...
Ryan Reynolds Said He'd Love To Play Mac's Boyfriend On "It's Always Sunny," And Rob McElhenney Is Definitely Into It
I just can't stop thinking about how different life would be if Ryan Reynolds actually got cast as Superman and Rob McElhenney was cast as Anakin Skywalker. Sponsored by Petco. Back in August, we revealed that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney would be doing their first puppy interview together, and...
PETS・
Jamie Lee Curtis Said She Had No Input On Her Storylines For The "Halloween" Movies, And The Reason Makes A Lot Of Sense
"If they had come up with a different storyline, I probably wouldn't have done it."
What's One Horror Movie Scene Where You Genuinely Felt Like It May Have Gone Too Far?
I guarantee one specific scene came to mind for you immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geena Davis Says She Should’ve “Walked Out” After Her “Quick Change” Audition For Bill Murray
"I said no multiple times, but he wouldn't relent. I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it."
People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors
"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
Lizzo Clarified Her Comments On Monogamy While Talking About Her Relationship With Boyfriend Myke Wright
"I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules."
People Are Sharing Their Parents' Hilariously Weird Behavior, And I'm Laughing So Hard I Can't See Straight
There's no way they were letting their parents get away with this stuff!
"The Midnight Club" Carefully Hid Some "Hill House" And "Midnight Mass" Easter Eggs In Episodes, And Here They Are
Mike Flanagan's latest Netflix series The Midnight Club has a lot of great Easter eggs, like a voice cameo from Kate Siegel and many more.
Daemon Targaryen Continues To Be The Best Part Of "House Of The Dragon," And Everyone And Their Mom Is Obsessed
Just another week where Daemon Targaryen proved to be the most unhinged (and most loved) character on the show.
Marvel's "Werewolf By Night" Is Here, And Everyone's In Agreement That It's One Of The Best Things The MCU Has Done
With standout performances from Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and the introduction of Man-Thing, Marvel knocks it out of the park with their first TV special, Werewolf by Night.
"The Midnight Club" Cast And Creators Shared 15 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Show
The series broke the Guinness World Record for having the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of TV — Episode 1 has 21 jump scares.
BuzzFeed
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0