ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Margot Robbie Just Reacted To Lady Gaga Being Cast As Harley Quinn In The Next "Joker" Movie, And Here's What She Said

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C68kA_0iROdw8j00

This summer, singer, songwriter, and Mother Monster Lady Gaga was reported to be playing Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the next Joker movie, Joker: Folie à Deux .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkh5G_0iROdw8j00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And in an interview released this week, Margot Robbie — who still plays the character in the DC Extended Universe — was asked how she feels about her casting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zq9b_0iROdw8j00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

“It makes me so happy,” she told MTV News, “because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way…like, Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Mb7h_0iROdw8j00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"It's kind of, like, someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth," she continued, calling it "such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1986hh_0iROdw8j00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"And I think she’ll do something incredible with it," Margot added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixIyZ_0iROdw8j00
Samir Hussein / WireImage

We'll be able to see how Gaga does in the role next fall when Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Margot Robbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Joker#Film Star#Mtv News#Nbc Nbcu Photo Bank#Folie Deux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BuzzFeed

People Are Confessing The Spookiest "Unexplained" Events That Have Happened To Them, And I'm Locking My Doors

"I had visitors over, and their kids liked my room because it had a massive bed that they could play on. We assumed they were in my room because we heard a bunch of noise. One of the mothers was about to tell them to be quiet, when suddenly, all the kids came inside from the backyard asking for snacks. The noise from my bedroom was gone. We asked the kids if they had been in my room. They said no, because someone had told them not to. They didn't elaborate on who that 'someone' was."
NETFLIX
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy