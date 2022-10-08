Beyoncé Responded — With Receipts — To Right Said Fred, Who Said She Didn’t Get Permission For Sample

WeAreAtom
4d ago
Right Said Fred was a fun one hit wonder! This probably means that they didn’t know about the publisher having the right to give permission?
Louis Bailey
3d ago
one hit wonder, you should be glad she wants to use some of the one thing that y'all done right in your life time, trying to get in the news, now it's time to get sued
P2412
4d ago
Who was the middleman, because someone lied and probably stole some money too, because I can't believe these guys would lie on her like that. I believe Beyonce, but for them to just lie on her is insane.
