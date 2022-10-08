ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Responded — With Receipts — To Right Said Fred, Who Said She Didn’t Get Permission For Sample

By Ryan Schocket
 4 days ago

Earlier this week, pop duo Right Said Fred made some allegations about Beyoncé, who sampled their track, " I'm Too Sexy " for her song " Alien Superstar. "

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Coachella

"Normally, the artist approaches us, but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such an arrogant person she just had probably thought ‘Come and get me,’ so we heard about it after the fact when you did," Right Said Fred said in an interview with The Sun.

Ralph Orlowski / Getty Images

"To use our melody, they need our permission, so they send us the demo and we approve it, and if so, we get a co-write credit."

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Well, Beyoncé has receipts.

In a statement to E! News, the Grammy-winning star called these allegations, "erroneous and incredibly disparaging."

Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

"Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album," Beyoncé's statement read.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022."

Buda Mendes / Getty Images

Looks like B has the receipts and the dates. Also, as a Beyoncé fan, it's cool to see B shutting down these allegations. She normally stays silent on rumors, but this time, she said ABSOLUTELY NOT.

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

The one-hit wonder band has not responded to Beyoncé's statement, but we will update you if they do.

Comments / 85

WeAreAtom
4d ago

Right Said Fred was a fun one hit wonder! This probably means that they didn’t know about the publisher having the right to give permission?

Reply(5)
22
Louis Bailey
3d ago

one hit wonder, you should be glad she wants to use some of the one thing that y'all done right in your life time, trying to get in the news, now it's time to get sued

Reply(3)
15
P2412
4d ago

Who was the middleman, because someone lied and probably stole some money too, because I can't believe these guys would lie on her like that. I believe Beyonce, but for them to just lie on her is insane.

Reply(7)
13
