Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Doc's Sports Service
Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Odds/Point Spread: Fighting Irish (-15) The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) are hosting the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. Notre Dame opens as 15-point favorites from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53. The Stanford Cardinal come...
Doc's Sports Service
Washington State Cougars vs Oregon State Beavers Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: Washington State Cougars vs Oregon State Beavers. Odds/Point Spread: Beavers (-3.5) Reser Stadium is the location where the Oregon State Beavers (4-2) will try to defeat the Washington State Cougars (4-2) on Saturday. Oregon State opens this game as 3.5-point favorites. The total comes in at 52.5. The Washington...
Doc's Sports Service
San Jose State Spartans vs Fresno State Bulldogs Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Game: San Jose State Spartans vs Fresno State Bulldogs. Odds/Point Spread: Bulldogs (+6.5) The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-4) will play the San Jose State Spartans (4-1) at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday. San Jose State opens this contest as 6.5-point favorites from oddsmakers. The over/under has been set at 49.5. The...
Doc's Sports Service
Nevada Wolf Pack vs Hawaii Warriors Prediction, 10/15/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI. Odds/Point Spread: Warriors (+4.5) Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is the location where the Hawaii Warriors (1-5) will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-4) on Saturday. Hawaii opens this contest as 4.5-point dogs from Vegas oddsmakers. The over/under has been set at 48.5.
Comments / 0