The final whistle sounded and the outstanding 2021 playoff run by Scarsdale sadly ended with a 1-0 defeat to Mamaroneck. While many of Scarsdale’s players were devastated, a year later, the past is in the past and the new season is looking more than promising. Scarsdale is now presented with the opportunity to prove itself as a Section 1 powerhouse in soccer. With a stunning 10-0 start, this season is suddenly not only about making the case for being the best team in the section, but also about proving to be one of the top teams in the country.

SCARSDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO