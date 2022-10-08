ALEXANDRIA (39-12)KILASTACEDIGBLK. Donoho 2, Sylvania 0 (25-12, 25-15) Donoho 2, Cherokee County 1 (18-25, 25-20, 15-13) Spring Garden 2, Donoho 1 (26-24, 25-17) Seniors Lily Grace Draper and Mary Marshall Perry inched closer to several major career milestones as Donoho won two of three matches in their season-ending quad match. The Lady Falcons (35-13) beat Sylvania and Cherokee County and fell to Spring Garden.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO