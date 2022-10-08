ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

FAU professor running for Palm Beach office

As the general election in Florida gets closer, there is a professor from Florida Atlantic University running for public office. Deandre Poole, communications professor and president of FAU’s chapter in the United Faculty of Florida, is running for a vacant seat in the Palm Beach County Port Commission. His main goal is to ensure the Port of Palm Beach remains the economic engine of the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

