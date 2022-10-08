ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Annual Italian Festival in Kingston (photos)

The Ulster County Italian American Foundation presented its annual Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 on the Rondout in Kingston. There were live bands, food, street performers, craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest, a children’s activities tent and much more. This year the Foundation outdid themselves in the food category and visitors certainly appreciated the vast variety of Italian specialties offered by the vendors. The event closed with fireworks, which was the perfect ending to a bellissima day!
KINGSTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh

Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Water main break disrupts Orange County courts for Tuesday

GOSHEN – A water main break in Goshen has affected the Orange County Supreme, County, and Family Courts located at 285 Main Street in the village. The changes listed below are in effect on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The NYS Court system has transitioned the Orange County Courts system...
GOSHEN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Suffolk County & Village of Hempstead to Participate in Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 27 municipalities have been selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect, and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities. The program supports ongoing efforts to ensure the responsible stewardship of New York's nation-leading investments in clean water infrastructure to protect public health and the environment and support local economies.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
Newburgh, NY
Education
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another distribution center planned

MIDDLETOWN – If you are an old-timer in the City of Middletown, you may remember the Playtogs shopping center on Dolson Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot discount center with everything from clothes to toys. It was a popular back-to-school shopping venue drawing large crowds for the deep discount prices. Years ago,...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie’s Eastdale Village Has Fabulous Fall Events Planned

It’s been a little while since I checked in with the folks at Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie, so I decided to take a visit to their website. I’m glad I did. Even though I’ve been there to eat at Pizzeria Posto and to pick up bagels, I hadn't really checked out the Eastdale Village Town Center events, but there are some great ones coming up this fall.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mount Saint Mary College#Volunteers#College Life#Registered Voters#Linus College#Fye
Mid-Hudson News Network

Land Trust’s ‘Save Sugar Loaf Mountain’ project underway

MOUNTAINVILLE – The Orange County Land Trust’s efforts to purchase over 300 acres of land on Sugar Loaf Mountain are underway, having signed an option agreement to by the land from the owners in June of this year. The land trust is currently finishing the risk assessment phase...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Letchworth Village Developer To Unveil Updated Plan On Oct 12 At Patriot Hills Golf Course Including Walking Trails & New Rec Center

Stony Point Signed MOU To Negotiate With Developer; MOU Gives Both Town & Developer Nonbinding Flexibility To Move Forward. Stony Point Voters Asked To Authorize Sale Of Land. In 2021, a slim majority of Stony Point voters said no to a proposed development at Letchworth Village because they worried about the developer’s inexperience and because the rigidity of an already-negotiated contract to sell both the land and golf course left too little wiggle room for change.
STONY POINT, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY Family Flips Front Yard into ‘Haunted Graveyard’ For Halloween 2022

Let the countdown begin! Halloween is a few weeks away and if you're looking for a fun trip with the family head out to Poughkeepsie. Hudson Valley natives, the Dellamura family, is fairly new to their Poughkeepsie New York home but they are making quite the splash with their Haunted Graveyard Halloween set up on their front lawn. I recently came across a TikTok from Kayla Dellmura on Facebook of her extravagant Halloween display and I had to know more.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Metro-North cancels several morning trains

POUGHKEEPSIE – Metro-North Railroad canceled several Hudson Line trains on Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022, due to repairs between Manitou and Cold Spring. The 6:14 AM train from Grand Central Terminal to Poughkeepsie. The 7:19 AM train from Grand Central Terminal to Poughkeepsie. The 6:13 AM train from Poughkeepsie...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy