8newsnow.com
What renters in Southern Nevada can expect with a cooling housing market
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Over the past two years, the record home prices across Southern Nevada have priced out many home buyers and driven up rental prices. The rental market tends to follow the housing market, and now that Southern Nevada’s housing market has cooled what can renters expect?
KOLO TV Reno
More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
2news.com
Red Cross of Northern Nevada offers smoke alarm installation honoring Fire Protection Week
This Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster. Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you...
Assistant to former Nevada prisons director on paid administrative leave
An employee who was the assistant to the former director of Nevada state prisons is on paid administrative leave, according to the Department of Corrections.
8newsnow.com
No call too small: Henderson firefighter goes above and beyond to rescue puppies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A unique bond was formed between a Henderson firefighter and a local dog owner after a boxer fell ill. Rhonda Hesse already owned a senior boxer dog named Smalls, before taking in Minnie, another dog of the same breed. “She was just the sweetest thing she...
CCSD teacher charged with charged with inappropriate contact with pupil
45-year-old Bryan Brady was charged with inappropriate contact with pupil, gross misdemeanor. The investigation started at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big education union announced they will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race, despite supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak in previous elections. Clark County Education Association said it interviewed both Gov. Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo multiple times. CCEA endorsed Gov. Sisolak in...
Longtime North Las Vegas residents to be honored by mayor
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee plans to honor longtime residents like Gwen Walker. Reporter Kay McCabe spoke with Walker to learn how her city has changed over the past six decades.
Two victims discharged from UMC after mass stabbing
Two people who sustained injuries during the mass stabbing on Thursday have been released from the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.
KDWN
‘When We Were Young’ 2023 Lineup Announced: Take Our Money
“When We Were Young” is set to happen later this month at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. But people are already looking to next year! Turns out there’s another edition planned for next October and the lineup is incredible, headlined by Green Day and the newly reunited Blink-182!
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists counted 263 Devils Hole pupfish last month, the highest autumn count since September 2003, the agency said in a statement. Devils Hole is a deep water-filled cavern in a detached unit of Death Valley National Park located in Nye County, Nevada. The pupfish live in the upper 80 feet (24.4 meters) of the water column and on a shallow, sun-lit shelf at the cavern’s mouth where they forage and spawn.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
news3lv.com
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
Las Vegas sees 7th biggest price drop in US since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
‘Incel’ hate crime suspect faces charges in California connected to YouTube videos
A 25-year-old man with a misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada faces a list of felony charges in California after he was apprehended in September.
Elko Daily Free Press
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
$10K to apply: Pot lounge application window opens Oct. 14 in Nevada
A non-refundable $10,000 application fee to run an independent pot lounge is just like everything else in Las Vegas -- a gamble.
Here Are 3 Big New Criminal Justice Laws In California
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law bills designed to combat racial discrimination and socioecomic disadvantages in the justice system.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
