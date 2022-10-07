ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
KDWN

‘When We Were Young’ 2023 Lineup Announced: Take Our Money

“When We Were Young” is set to happen later this month at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. But people are already looking to next year! Turns out there’s another edition planned for next October and the lineup is incredible, headlined by Green Day and the newly reunited Blink-182!
The Associated Press

Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The annual fall count of an extremely rare fish species that lives in a single Mojave Desert cavern found the highest number in 19 years, the National Park Service said. Scientists counted 263 Devils Hole pupfish last month, the highest autumn count since September 2003, the agency said in a statement. Devils Hole is a deep water-filled cavern in a detached unit of Death Valley National Park located in Nye County, Nevada. The pupfish live in the upper 80 feet (24.4 meters) of the water column and on a shallow, sun-lit shelf at the cavern’s mouth where they forage and spawn.
8 News Now

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
