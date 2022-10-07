Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
kalkinemedia.com
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) secures commitments for $5.5M placement to fuel WA and NSW exploration
Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY) has received bidding commitments for its AU$5.5 million placement. The placement will help expedite exploration across the high priority lithium assets at Karonie and Lake Rebecca. The company also plans to channelise the funds towards its advanced suite of base and battery metals projects in New South...
kalkinemedia.com
Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) makes a ‘strategic’ investment in Dabble Sports
Australian wagering company, Tabcorp, has secured 20% equity interest in Dabble in an AU$33 million deal. Dabble is a growing wagering brand in Australia. Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) announced today (10 October 2022) that it has signed a strategic investment deal with Dabble Sports Pty Ltd. Dabble Sports is a rapidly growing, socialised digital wagering platform in Australia.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX to rise | Telstra confirms guidance
The Australian share market is set to rise. Telstra confirms FY2023 guidance with free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The Cettire group sales revenue growth exceeds 70%. The Mirvac Group today announced the retirement plans for CEO & Managing Director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Dubber (ASX:DUB) shares in red today?
Suspension of trading in Dubber shares has been lifted today (10 October 2022). The company shared an adjustment in its yearly revenue via ASX announcement on 7 October. Peter Pawlowitsch, executive director of Dubber would head the company’s finance function, as an interim arrangement. Dubbers CFO would leave the...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Telstra (ASX:TLS) in news?
Australian telco Telstra has released insights from its 2022 Annual General Meeting. The company looks back at its FY22 results, also announces the FY23 guidance. Telstra shares were spotted trading in the green zone after the ASX announcement. Australian telecommunications company Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) released the insights from its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed companies will pay dividends in upcoming months?
Dividends are one of the oldest known forms of investing, and in fact, they provide an important source of income for many investors. They can also offer a way to reinvest profits into a company, which can help it grow over time. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s how Cooper Metals (ASX:CPM) performed in FY22
Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) has announced the results for FY22 with details of ground exploration activities conducted at its projects. During the year, CPM intersected significant copper-gold (Cu-Au) mineralisation at its flagship Mount Isa East Copper-Gold Project. Highly encouraging shallow Cu-Au mineralisation was intersected at the King Solomon prospect after...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Proof-of-Stake consensus key to the crypto ecosystem?
Proof-of-Stake system differs from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which uses high-end computers to solve complex algorithms. Proof-of-Stake uses tokens as the unit of account. Under Proof-of-Stake, every validator has the equal opportunity to stake tokens and earn rewards. Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is a consensus mechanism for validating transactions and creating new blocks in...
kalkinemedia.com
Tyro (ASX:TYR) revises FY23 guidance; here’s how shares are reacting
Tyro has reported a rise of 59% in transaction value processed by its merchants in the first quarter of FY23. The company expects to realise savings of AU$5 million in FY23, driven by the cost reduction program. The company expects to launch new digital onboarding platform in November this year.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why Link (ASX:LNK), Gold Road (ASX:GOR) and Tyro (ASX:TYR) are diving today?
In this show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) and Tyro (ASX:TYR). The Australian Sharemarket is trading on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 93.60 points or 1.38 per cent to 6,669.20. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.29 per cent, but is down 10.42 per cent for the last year to date. The ASX All Ordinaries is also trading lower today, dropping 98.00 points or 1.40 per cent to 6,878.10. On the other hand, A-VIX is up sharply today, gaining 0.92 points or 4.90 per cent to 19.78. The index has lost 6.86 per cent for the last five days but has gained 86.12 per cent over the last year to date. All 11 sectors are higher over the previous week along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
kalkinemedia.com
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) delivers highly encouraging results at early-stage manganese extraction
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) has achieved up to 91% manganese leach extraction in early-stage leaching test work for the Flanagan Bore Project. The Company looks to apply the learnings from these tests to ongoing detailed leaching, purification and crystallisation test work. BCA has now initiated further Scoping Level test work programs,...
kalkinemedia.com
A flick through BHP’s (ASX:BHP) share performance
BHP shares were trading at AU$40.72 apiece at 10:39 AM AEDT on 11 October 2022. In the past one year, BHP share price has increased by 6.88%. Peers of BHP, Rio Tito and Fortescue were also seen registering gains on ASX today. Share price of the Australian mining giant, BHP...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 closes lower; Utilities & IT lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed down today, losing 95.00 points or 1.40% to end at 6,667.80 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.27%, but is down 10.43% for the last year to date. Utilities was the biggest loser, closed 3.18% lower followed by IT sector...
kalkinemedia.com
Miners boost ASX 200 at open; Johns Lyng up 6%
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, rising 17.70 points, or 0.27%, to 6,685.50. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged. The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street starting the week on a muted...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) in news?
Aurelia shares closed at AU$0.14 per share today, 32.56% down. The company informed that Federation mine feasibility study confirms that it is one of the great discoveries in the Cobar Basin. For funding Federation base metals project, the company is currently assessing multiple funding options. Shares of Australian mining and...
kalkinemedia.com
Accordant Group (NZX:AGL) launches Restricted Shares Scheme for senior management
AGL has announce its 2022 Restricted Shares Scheme. The company has started the scheme to incentivise senior management. Under the scheme, AGL employees will receive restricted shares in the company. Accordant Group (NZX:AGL) is New Zealand-based recruitment company consisting of four units- Madison, AWF, Absolute IT, and JacksonStone & Partners....
Comments / 0