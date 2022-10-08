Read full article on original website
Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland celebrates International Day of the Girl by honoring Perryville’s Megan Buchheit of the 2022 Gold Award Class
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Perryville Gold Award Girl Scout Megan Buchheit has earned a national scholarship for creating lasting change for Connection Building. Locally, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland is proud to recognize the seven members of the 2022 Girl Scout Gold Award class who made a sustainable impact, addressing causes they care about in our Missouri Heartland communities.
Ste. Genevieve Elementary School launches Dancing Dragons POWER Group
STE. GENEVIEVE – This year, two teachers at Ste. Genevieve Elementary School: Mrs. Kueker and Mrs. Wibbenmeyer, will lead the POWER group Dancing Dragons at the school. Participating students will learn dance technique and will lead their school in spirit and cheer. The Dancing Dragons will perform at school...
Wilma Louise Otte
Wilma Louise Otte, 70, of Saint Mary, Missouri was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, MO. She was born March 16, 1952 in Minnith, MO to Winfred and Irene (Black) Brewster. They both preceded her in death.
Governor Parson proclaims Oct. 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses. Missouri’s Weatherization...
Illinois reports 4.6 percent increase in new COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 11,447 new cases of COVID 19 last week compared to 10,945 the previous week, an increase of 502 or nearly 4.6 percent. There were 62 new deaths since the previous week. CDC released data showing that 14 counties in Illinois...
Missouri, Louisiana request depositions and add 47 defendants to lawsuit against federal government for alleged collusion with social media companies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry have filed a second amended complaint that adds 47 defendants (total of 67) to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech. The list of new defendants include top officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the White House, and others. Further, Missouri and Louisiana plan to file a motion soon requesting that the Court allow the states to take the depositions of a number of key defendants.
