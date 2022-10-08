ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Comments / 0

Related
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen meets Thursday

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Thursday in the city hall board room. The meeting will be open to the public. The meeting will be televised live on SteGenTV Channel 991 and the SteGenTV You Tube Channel. The meeting will then be uploaded to the SteGenTV You Tube Channel.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
5 On Your Side

Bass Pro Shops location under construction in Sunset Hills is getting bigger

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bass Pro Shops location that's under construction is getting bigger, even before it opens. The new store in Sunset Hills, originally projected to open in the second half of 2022, will now take up the entire shopping center at 3600 S. Lindbergh Blvd., with the Springfield, Missouri-based outdoor retailer adding about 17,500 more square feet onto the original 75,000-square-foot layout, Sansone Group broker Grant Mechlin told the Business Journal.
SUNSET HILLS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
BET

Missouri State NAACP Urges ‘no’ Vote On Marijuana Legalization

The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area, is asking voters to reject a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment 3 would give the first “comprehensive” marijuana business licenses to existing medical marijuana companies. According to...
MISSOURI STATE
labortribune.com

Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 officially dedicates new training center

Earth City, MO – Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 hosted a ribbon cutting at its state-of-the-art training center at 3755 Corporate Trail Drive to mark the official opening of the facility. The training center opened in the summer of 2020 but with COVID-19 restrictions, the official grand opening was delayed until Sept. 22.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Governor Parson proclaims Oct. 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses. Missouri’s Weatherization...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lodging#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Ste Genevieve Planning#The Board Of Aldermen
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials

There is an issue on Missouri’s statewide general election ballot that I will be watching to see if Missourians continue a trend of rejecting the decisions of their elected officials. It is the initiative petition proposal to legalize possession and sale of marijuana. That’s an idea that has made no headway in the legislature. In […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri voters vs. their elected officials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cadrene Heslop

Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Governor Mike Parson proclaims October ‘Pork Month’ in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed October as Pork Month in the state of Missouri, in recognition of the high-quality pork produced by Missouri pig farmers and their families. Missouri’s pork industry ranks sixth in the nation and contributes nearly $800 million to the state’s economy annually.
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

Monday St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Piedmont, 67 year old Daniele L. Ravanelli, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a pick up crash in St. Francois County Monday afternoon at 12:10. Highway Patrol Troopers say Ravanelli was driving south on Highway 67, at Roberts Lane, when the truck ran off the right side of the road and smashed into an embankment. A passenger in the vehicle, 58 year old James L. Burke, of Patterson, received minor injuries. Burke and Ravanelli were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. They were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy