Springfield, MA

University Philanthropy Celebrated at President's Donor Reception

In celebration of the generosity and impact of Western New England University Giving Society members, President Robert E. Johnson hosted a donor reception at GreatHorse on Wednesday, September 28. In honor of milestone giving achievements and encouragement for philanthropic support in years to come, the event—attended by more than 100...
