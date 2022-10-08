ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Woman wins $1M on the way to a birthday party in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgia woman on the way to a birthday party in South Carolina won $1 million when she decided to buy a $10 lottery ticket. The woman told lottery officials she FaceTimed her husband from the B K World in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she had bought.
ANDERSON, SC
Shifting winds will increase smoke for the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KATU) — Officials say dry and hot weather increased fire activity along the south edge of the Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon. With increased wind speeds and low humidity predicted for this weekend, crews expect smoke impacts to persist. Currently there are 605 total personnel on scene...
OREGON STATE
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
POLK COUNTY, NC
NC-11 candidates Edwards and Beach-Ferrara go head-to-head during first, only debate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina General Election is just weeks away and all eyes are on the 11th Congressional District race. The first and only debate between the candidates running to represent Western North Carolina's district happened on Monday night in News 13's studio. The battle to represent the district lies in the question of if a Republican will remain in the seat or if it will flip to the Democratic party.
ASHEVILLE, NC
'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society

CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
Average gas prices in South Carolina continue upward trend: GasBuddy

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of thousands of stations. The average this Monday is $3.33 per gallon. That's 5.4 cents higher than a month ago and 32.5 cents higher than this time last year.
