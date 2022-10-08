ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie points to what Tennessee must prove against Alabama

Ahead of one of the premier matchups of the weekend, ESPN’s Matt Barrie previewed Tennessee-Alabama in a YouTube video, pointing out what the Vols must prove against the Crimson Tide. Barrie believes the game between the Vols and the Tide is the biggest matchup of the weekend, despite several...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Where Vols targets, commits are ranked in updated Top247 for 2023 class

Several of Tennessee's current commitments for the 2023 class, along with some of the Vols' top remaining targets, are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class on Wednesday, and a number of players who have been heavily involved with Tennessee again made the list.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB analyst explains why he's picking Tennessee to upset Alabama

CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee didn’t make any friends with the fanatics in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Sallee joined “The Matt McClearin Show” on WJOX to talk about Saturday afternoon’s battle of unbeatens between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have won 15 in a row in the rivalry, but Sallee sees the streak finally ending at Neyland Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense

Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier weighs in on LSU rumors that circulated prior to him taking Florida job

If there’s any one thing in college football that is continuously rolling, it’s the rumor mill — especially when it comes to the coaching carousel. There have been some rumors that have made their rounds about currently Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier in regards to who he was being considered by and connected to on his way out of the University of Louisiana – Lafayette.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Tracking movement of LSU commitments in updated Top247 for 2023

247Sports updated its Top247 Wednesday and there was some movement with LSU commitments. Two players entered the Top247, two others dropped out, and others saw some modest gains and losses. One of LSU’s biggest risers for the second consecutive update was Dashawn Womack. The four-star defensive lineman jumped 98...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen McCollough, Tennessee DB, maintains 'complete innocence' on assault charges

Jaylen McCollough’s attorney has made a statement regarding his arrest for felony aggravated assault Sunday night. McCollough is charged with assaulting a man for entering his apartment, per Trey Wallace of Outkick.com. McCollough maintains ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers. “Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

