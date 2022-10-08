Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to what Tennessee must prove against Alabama
Ahead of one of the premier matchups of the weekend, ESPN’s Matt Barrie previewed Tennessee-Alabama in a YouTube video, pointing out what the Vols must prove against the Crimson Tide. Barrie believes the game between the Vols and the Tide is the biggest matchup of the weekend, despite several...
What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
Where Vols targets, commits are ranked in updated Top247 for 2023 class
Several of Tennessee's current commitments for the 2023 class, along with some of the Vols' top remaining targets, are ranked among the nation's top prospects in 247Sports' updated rankings for the 2023 class. 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class on Wednesday, and a number of players who have been heavily involved with Tennessee again made the list.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analyst explains why he's picking Tennessee to upset Alabama
CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee didn’t make any friends with the fanatics in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Sallee joined “The Matt McClearin Show” on WJOX to talk about Saturday afternoon’s battle of unbeatens between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide have won 15 in a row in the rivalry, but Sallee sees the streak finally ending at Neyland Stadium.
Tickets Skyrocketing for Undefeated Alabama-Tennessee Matchup
The crew of ESPN “College GameDay” aren’t the only ones flocking to Knoxville, Tennessee, for this Saturday’s matchup between the Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday afternoon, prices ranged from $300 to more than $1,000 a piece on both StubHub and Ticketmaster — not including fees.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game
Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense
Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On No. 6 Tennessee Very Clear
Nick Saban, known for giving little to nothing in press conferences, was uncharacteristically open about the issues Tennessee could give the Crimson Tide this Saturday. After barely slipping past Texas A&M at home last week, the head coach for Alabama isn't taking their road matchup ...
Four-star, in-state athlete ready to visit Vols again for Alabama game
Another of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to travel to Knoxville this weekend to attend the Vols' showdown with rival Alabama.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban is breaking out one of his old strategies ahead of matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Knoxville in what’s poised to be one of the biggest college football games of the year. Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the nation while Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Alabama...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier weighs in on LSU rumors that circulated prior to him taking Florida job
If there’s any one thing in college football that is continuously rolling, it’s the rumor mill — especially when it comes to the coaching carousel. There have been some rumors that have made their rounds about currently Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier in regards to who he was being considered by and connected to on his way out of the University of Louisiana – Lafayette.
Tracking movement of LSU commitments in updated Top247 for 2023
247Sports updated its Top247 Wednesday and there was some movement with LSU commitments. Two players entered the Top247, two others dropped out, and others saw some modest gains and losses. One of LSU’s biggest risers for the second consecutive update was Dashawn Womack. The four-star defensive lineman jumped 98...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News
Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough, Tennessee DB, maintains 'complete innocence' on assault charges
Jaylen McCollough’s attorney has made a statement regarding his arrest for felony aggravated assault Sunday night. McCollough is charged with assaulting a man for entering his apartment, per Trey Wallace of Outkick.com. McCollough maintains ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers. “Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
247Sports
