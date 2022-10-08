Read full article on original website
Eater
Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge
Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
One of the oldest Whole Foods in the Bay Area plans to move to bigger location
The store was only the fourth Whole Foods to open in the Bay Area.
beyondchron.org
New Book Chronicles How Patels Built the Hotel Business
A significant number of San Francisco’s SRO hotels have long been owned by Indian-American families. Most trace their ancestry to the India state of Gujarat. Many have the last name Patel. When I came to the Tenderloin in 1979 I was told “Patel” was Gujarat for innkeeper. This false claim was widely believed in the neighborhood. It reflects a broader ignorance about so-called “Patel hotels” that persists to this day.
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
A 117-Year-Old SF Apartment Houses Over 30 Vintage Lamps, 50 Plants, and A Lot of Style
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 117-year-old Victorian in San Francisco in the iconic Haight-Ashbury district, made famous by the hippie movement in the 1960s. I work in tech as an instructional designer and have started taking on projects on the side as an interior designer. I live with my husband, Graham, our two cats, and a dog.
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
Fly roundtrip from SF to Austin for under $180 all winter
The deals start in November and run through February 2023.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
scribewilcox.com
Not So Great News: Great America Is Closing Its Doors
California’s Great America now has an expiration date. In late June, Cedar Fair announced the sale of its Great America location in Santa Clara to Prologis, Inc., a Fremont-based real estate investment and logistics management company, for $310 million. The park is set to shut down within the next 11 years.
activenorcal.com
BASE Jumping Off the Golden Gate Bridge is Dangerous and Illegal. That Hasn’t Stopped These Controversial Daredevils.
For many people around the world, the Golden Gate Bridge serves as the unofficial trademark of Northern California. Crossing the San Francisco Bay from the Marin Headlands to San Francisco’s Presidio sits the beautiful, bright red crown of the city by the bay. As thousands of tourists head to...
Blue Angels cancel last Fleet Week show for most S.F. reason
The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance. Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday. Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the...
sneakernews.com
Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low
Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
‘Star Trek’ actor visits Peninsula’s Japanese internment site
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – George Takei, the activist and actor best known from his role as Lieutenant Sulu on the 1960s TV series “Star Trek,” visited the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno that pays tribute to Japanese-Americans incarcerated during World War II. Bay Area Rapid Transit tweeted out a picture of Takei, 85, at […]
‘Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF,’ city supervisor tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week. “The Blue Angels should not be […]
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
NBC Bay Area
COVID-19 Updates: New Omicron Subvariant Concerns, Bivalent Booster Availability in Bay Area
As the weather changes and COVID cases are once again rising in Europe, a new COVID variant has been found in the Bay Area. The new subvariant, BA2.75.2, comes at the same time the state pushes to get people to line up and get a shot of the so-called bivalent booster.
