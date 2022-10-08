ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Eater

Three New Restaurants Just Opened Below the Golden Gate Bridge

Cavallo Point, the former army base turned resort just below the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, is debuting three new restaurants on October 13. Nestled within the expansive Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the resort and conference center, which were originally constructed in 1866, had just one restaurant and a bar for years. Now executive chef Michael Garcia, who was born in San Francisco before moving to Daly City, is at the helm of three new projects on the grounds. Garcia grew up cooking and skateboarding in the Bay Area before working through restaurants including Stars and Farallon in the Palace Hotel; he says each of the three menus is an ode to his career in and love of the region. “They’re homages to my roots,” Garcia says. “While reinterpreting inspirational dishes from history, too.”
SAUSALITO, CA
beyondchron.org

New Book Chronicles How Patels Built the Hotel Business

A significant number of San Francisco’s SRO hotels have long been owned by Indian-American families. Most trace their ancestry to the India state of Gujarat. Many have the last name Patel. When I came to the Tenderloin in 1979 I was told “Patel” was Gujarat for innkeeper. This false claim was widely believed in the neighborhood. It reflects a broader ignorance about so-called “Patel hotels” that persists to this day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Half Moon Bay, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
Apartment Therapy

A 117-Year-Old SF Apartment Houses Over 30 Vintage Lamps, 50 Plants, and A Lot of Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 117-year-old Victorian in San Francisco in the iconic Haight-Ashbury district, made famous by the hippie movement in the 1960s. I work in tech as an instructional designer and have started taking on projects on the side as an interior designer. I live with my husband, Graham, our two cats, and a dog.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
scribewilcox.com

Not So Great News: Great America Is Closing Its Doors

California’s Great America now has an expiration date. In late June, Cedar Fair announced the sale of its Great America location in Santa Clara to Prologis, Inc., a Fremont-based real estate investment and logistics management company, for $310 million. The park is set to shut down within the next 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Blue Angels cancel last Fleet Week show for most S.F. reason

The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance. Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday. Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sneakernews.com

Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low

Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

