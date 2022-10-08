Read full article on original website
Donita L. Hill
SUNSET – Donita L. Hill, 73, died on Oct. 5, 2022. A service of remembrance was at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the First Baptist Church of Sunset. Hill was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Selma, CA to R.L. and Helen Oney. She graduated from high school and married George Hill. After their second child, they followed her parents, relocating to Sunset and went on to have three more children. She was a skilled homemaker and loving parent.
Shirley Jean Cook Cooper
MUENSTER – Shirley Jean Cook Cooper, 73, died on Oct. 8, 2022. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Scott Funeral Home in Muenster. Cooper was born on Oct. 16, 1948 in Fort Worth to Floyd Elmer and Lady Evelyn Wilson Cook. She attended Nocona High School and after graduation, she received her cosmetology degree at Cooke County College.
