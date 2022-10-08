SUNSET – Donita L. Hill, 73, died on Oct. 5, 2022. A service of remembrance was at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the First Baptist Church of Sunset. Hill was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Selma, CA to R.L. and Helen Oney. She graduated from high school and married George Hill. After their second child, they followed her parents, relocating to Sunset and went on to have three more children. She was a skilled homemaker and loving parent.

